THS science teacher had great mentor

Oakley Moser and Larry Scheckel have a great deal in common.

Scheckel was a longtime science teacher at Tomah High School who retired after nearly 40 years of service. Moser, a 2007 THS alumni, has 30 plus years to achieve that career milestone. He taught at Mauston High School two years after college. He is in his fourth year at Tomah.

Scheckel was known for making science fun for students. His courses were sought after. Moser's student enrollment indicates shares that knack. In his first year at THS 30 students enrolled in physics and nine in advanced placement (AP) physics. Numbers this year, 96 in physics, 30 in AP physics.

Scheckel and Moser team up on the local Lynxx 24 station to provide their take on Bill Nye the Science Guy demonstrations. They partner for programs at the Deke Slayton Museum on occasion. This summer both will teach a model rocket class as part of the district's enrichment program.

Now Scheckel and Moser can add to that list of common denominators. In 1998, Scheckel became the third Tomah teacher to receive Herb Kohl Foundation Fellowship teacher recognition. Last month Moser learned he is the fifth Tomah teacher to receive Kohl recognition. Others are Richard George, Paul Wolf and Katie Spiers.

Scheckel set the wheels in motion nominating Moser. Fellowship recipients are educators chosen for an ability to inspire learning in their students, ability to motivate others and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom. Moser will be recognized Sunday, April 30 at a luncheon in Eau Claire.

Fitting, since he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a course charted for education.

"I knew I wanted to be a teacher for a long time," Moser said. "That led me to Eau Claire because it had a good education program and I liked the campus."

Moser speaks highly of the educator who submitted the nomination. He teaches in the classroom where Moser was once a student with Scheckel in front of the class teaching physics theories.

"Larry's classes are the reason for the direction I pursued," Moser said.

Moser's initial emphasis at UWEC was teaching math. But sage guidance from advisors steered him toward an emphasis on physics with sufficient courses in math instruction to obtain licensure to teach both. Along with both physics courses, Moser teaches a course in digital electronics.

He is also an assistant coach for the boys hockey team, a sport he played as a prep. Moser still retains a professional allegiance to the Pittsburgh Penguins. His parents, Oak and Sue Moser, are Penn State University alumni. And yes, all remain loyal to the Steel City and a professional football team with the logo proudly displayed on his desk that would make green and gold fans cringe.

Another lesson learned from his days in Scheckel's classroom?

"The ability to relate to students and get to know the kids," Moser said. "When you merge those two, it's important. If you take only basic physics I want students to gain a lot of general knowledge about how the world works."

For those up to the challenge, his AP course will test their mettle.

"AP is more focused, more math equations," he said. "I get deeper into conceptual understanding with students."

Moser is quick to affirm another norm instilled not only by Scheckel, but by the teaching profession.

"There are so many teachers that deserve this," Moser said. "Only six years into a career...it's very humbling. At the end of the day it's a nice award and nice pat on the back. But it doesn't change anything about what I do each day. I hope that (teaching) fire keeps burning."

More incentive to keep teaching is to see former students succeed, post high school education and professionally.

"It's exciting to see names of students on Deans lists in college," Moser said. "There are a lot of kids destined to succeed. Work ethic, good learning skills and good attitude. Mix those together and they have the world at their hands. It's a maturity thing."

He knows that maturity level exists. Moser cites recommendation letters submitted by former students Jodi Murphy and Mary Conway for his Kohl application. Not so much for his teaching accolades they shared. But for what teenagers identified as important traits for any teacher to help them succeed.

"Those letters were very humbling," Moser said.

Moser also extended thanks to teaching colleague Casey Kauer for a gracious letter of recommendation. Overall the process took him back to days as a senior in high school.

"It was kind of like applying for college again," Moser said.

Other teachers in CESA 4 that earned Kohl recognition include:

Sherry Brevick, Alma Area School, Mary Czajka, West Salem West Salem Elementary School, Anna Fleming, St. Patrick School, Sparta, Wendy Schibbelhut, Onalaska St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Tara Schuttenhelm, La Crosse North Woods International School.