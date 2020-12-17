Friday, December 18, 2020
Not to worry. It's not an actual surgical procedure. It's only THS students Mya Hennessey, Hannah Killgo and Margaret Caveness rehearsing a scene for Area 51. Contributed photosTHS alum Claudia Neve is filming a scene with Matthew Hennessey, Kendra Lene and Daniel Jungmeyer.

THS students working on Area 51: A Love Story

Thu, 12/17/2020 - 10:32am admin1
By: 
Bob Kliebenstein, Staff Writer

Tomah High School students remain busy with production and filming of the production of Area 51: A Love Story, written by Tomah English teacher Mary Neve.

Neve and fellow THS teacher Brian Kibby are directing the production

The production follows various characters navigating the hazards of raiding Area 51 in September 2019 in the desert foothills of Nevada.  Students have been able to display their acting abilities and tell a story of love and friendship, regardless of their astral coordinates.  

As the current situation hinders live performances they have produced an hour or so long film production of the play. The exact date of the film's premier is not set but expected to be ready sometime in January. Viewers will be able to find it on Hagen Sports Network, the THS Media Pro YouTube page, the District Facebook page, the District website, and other school video venues in late January. 

