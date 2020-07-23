THS/TMS reopening plan presented for families

Two Tomah school district administrators presented a plan to the Tomah School Board Monday night regarding the re-opening of classes for high school and middle school students when classes start Sept. 1.

Both Tomah high school principal Robert Joyce and Tomah middle school principal Mike Chapes said the plan represents the best scenario at this stage for classes to start.

Joyce said per a recent survey sent to parents, 20% of families are not comfortable with their children attending classes in school due to virus uncertainty. That reaffirms the need for finding "middle ground" instruction, he added.

Joyce commended a district instruction team that has been working to craft an attendance plan to start the academic year. Both administrators concede virus uncertainty puts any plan approved by the board at risk for possible change.

"We realize things will be fluid and could change weekly and monthly," Joyce said.

One benefit of having the 2019-2020 school year end how it did, administration and teachers will be somewhat familiar with what Joyce described as a "wonky" experience for providing education.

"(The start of the school year) will be a little wonky at first," Joyce said. "But not as wonky. We were able to get some of that out of our system in the fourth quarter of the past school year. We were able to have a dry run."

It was noted the importance that teachers are allowed time for adjustment as part of the model under COVID. There are still questions that exist regarding technology and student connectivity for devices that will be required for virtual learning. Parents are encouraged to stay in touch with the district if they have questions as Sept. 1 nears.

As a service to Tomah school district readers the Herald is publishing information Joyce provided parents.

I am writing to share with you the initial plan for next school year, based on the approval from the Board of Education last night. I have included a couple of attachments to this email to help further clarify the high school plan. The first attachment is a question/answer document that I created based on questions I have received thus far. I see myself creating such documents to send out frequently as we get closer to the start of the school year.

The second attachment provides two draft block bell schedules. The top schedule is for when the high school is in a blended (virtual & face-to-face) instruction mode. The bottom schedule is for when the high school is back to school 100% face-to-face.

It was approved by the school board last night that the high school will implement a 4x4 block bell schedule, which will allow us to seamlessly move from blended to virtual to 100% face-to-face instruction, or any combination thereof during the course of the 2020-21 school year. Students will take 4 credits in the fall semester and 4 different credits in the spring semester, totaling 8 credits for the year.

This is similar to a college schedule and has several benefits. Students only have to concentrate on 4 classes at a time instead of 7 or 8. Teachers will also have reduced student numbers per class allowing for more frequent check in and accountability. The 4x4 block schedule will allow us to adapt better to different learning modes and meet the needs of each student, providing more consistency.

The high school will also begin the school year with a reduced number of students, thus requiring an alternating A/B day schedule which requires students to attend either Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday, with Friday assigned as an intervention/enrichment day.

As I previously shared, the full-time in-class option is our first preference and that is what we hope to achieve as the year progresses, but initially a modified option is needed for the high school to ensure a safe reopening while practically abiding by the recommendations made by the Department of Health Services.

Furthermore, as part of the 4x4 block bell schedule, we will not have traditional study halls. This will help further reduce the movement and mixing of student cohort groups. If we are in a blended learning mode, the alternate virtual days and Friday intervention time will provide students with appropriate study time.

If we are in 100% face-to-face instruction, we will have TimberWolf Time that will allow for extra study time, as well as the additional class time in each subject that may be utilized for work. Registration information obtained earlier in the spring will be used to generate modified student schedules. If a student requested a study hall, we will replace that with one of the alternate courses they had elected.

Parents have the option of enrolling their student as a blended student or as a virtual only student for the beginning of the school year. Please reference more details about each option at the bottom of this email. We will get out more specifics on how to enroll your child in your option of choice after August 1. If you filled out the 2020-21 Tomah High School Parent Survey and selected virtual as your preferred method of instruction, we will follow-up with you on this after August 1st as well.

It is possible that we will have to implement each of the modes of instruction outlined below during this school year. Within the constructs we are given, we want to give families choices including the option of 100% virtual learning, blended learning or 100% face-to-face instruction. Much of this will depend on the district administrative team and Board of Education as they monitor the COVID pandemic throughout the year and make frequent re-evaluation and determination regarding how to move forward with blended, virtual/distant, or face-to-face instruction. Ultimately, we want to be adequately prepared for all three situations, and we appreciate your patience as we work through this moving forward.

Here are the proposed plans we have thus far for blended, virtual/distant, and face-to-face instruction:

Blended Learning (students attend school 2-3 days a week)

Our plan at the high school will be to start the school year with an alternating schedule that will allow half of our student population to attend on Mondays/Wednesdays and the other half of our population to attend on Tuesdays/Thursdays. Students will work virtually (independently) on days that they are not in school. On Fridays, we will provide additional face-to-face instruction for students who are struggling.

We will also use Fridays to provide additional face-to-face instruction for students who are taking advanced course loads such as PLTW, honors, pre-AP and AP courses. Students who are not requested by a teacher to attend on a Friday or have not requested to meet with their teachers on a Friday (similar to TimberWolf Time), will continue to work on their studies at home as a virtual learning day.

We will follow the best possible safety practices and ensure students are limited to interacting only with those in their scheduled classes; classes at a reduced number. We may also have students eat lunch in their classroom to help us align with recommendations made by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please reference the draft for the daily schedule if we do, indeed, have a blend of face-to-face and distant instruction in the attached 2020-21 Bell Schedules file.

100% Virtual Learning

Students will utilize Schoology to gather their learning materials for a course and turn in their work. Teachers will record their face-to-face instruction for students to view from home. Students will have to follow the block schedule from home. Teachers will connect with virtual students at varying times during their assigned class hours via Microsoft Teams, Schoology, or phone conference to ensure students are grasping the material and assist with questions.

100% face-to-face instruction

If this option is available, students will attend school five days a week but on the 4x4 block bell schedule described above. Students will likely be able to eat in the lunchroom or off campus unless we are given restrictions by the community or state. Please reference the draft for the daily schedule in the attached 2020-21 Bell Schedules file.

Thank you for your understanding and flexibility as we work with all of our families to provide a reasonable reopening plan, the implementation of a 4x4 block bell schedule and plans for virtual, blended, and 100% face-to-face instruction, for the 2020-21 school year at Tomah High School. I will continue to provide you with updates as we get closer to the start of the school year.