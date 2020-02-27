Tiffany Jenkins is coming to Sparta

Sojourner’s Journey is a non-denominational, nonprofit organization committed to helping those who are homeless and struggling with substance abuse and mental illness in the Monroe County area.

The organization provides resources, education and developmental opportunities to empower the men and women to become active, vital assets to the community.

Individuals in need can participate in classes designed for those struggling with substance abuse including; recovery support group, spiritual growth and bible classes, education opportunities and grants through WTC, counseling, mentoring, goal setting and life skills training.

The organization also has a resident program providing housing for women and their children who are homeless and in need of support; residents also receive all the classes and groups available to nonresidents.

Katie Bennett, director of Sojourner’s Journey founded the organization in December 2009, which currently only houses women. Now, with the help of Spencer Cleary, whom Bennett met at church, they are in the process of opening a men’s home in the near future.

Cleary had a calling to start a men’s home and met with Sojourner’s Journey. At the time both Bennet and Cleary were looking at a small church that was listed for sale.

“I had put an offer in and got it and when he heard that he called and asked if he could talk to me about some of his ideas. I was already feeling that if Sojourner’s was going to grow, it was going to be through the heart of another individual with a similar passion,” Bennett said. “I really felt like it was clear that the church was where the growth was going to start.”

The organization is planning to renovate the purchased church on Rusk Ave. and move the women’s home in. The current property downtown, which has a four-bedroom apartment, will become the men’s home, which will be run by Cleary.

According to Bennett, she has had a lot of men contacting Sojourner’s Journey looking for housing that she has had to turn away. Now that the word is getting out, she is getting calls all the time.

“Right now, there is nothing in Monroe County for men,” Cleary said. “Everything is geared to families. With the county jail being in Sparta, there is definitely a need.”

Staff at Sojourner’s Journey are working to help men through the programs that are offered, however, they are still unable to house men until the men’s house is up and running.

In an effort to raise funds for the project, Sojourner’s Journey is holding a fundraiser at the American Legion in Sparta on March 12 at 6 p.m. with special guest Tiffany Jenkins.

Jenkins is the humorous face behind “Juggling the Jenkins” with over four million Facebook followers. She is a wife, mother, best-selling author, speaker, comedian and recovering addict.

Even though Jenkins is best known for her hilarious Facebook and YouTube videos that have a tendency to go viral, she is passionate about bringing awareness to mental illness.

Jenkins speaks openly about her past and struggles with addiction as well as depression and anxiety.

During the event, there will be a meal along with a presentation with several guest speakers including Jenkins, who will also be present for a book signing following her presentation.

Individuals can purchase tickets to the event in advance by visiting the website at http://www.sojournersjourneyinc.org/upcoming-events.html; 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Sojourner’s Journey and its mission to establish a resident program for men.

Jenkins will also be speaking to students at Brookwood High School during the day prior to the banquet.

“This is her passion and we are super excited our little town can house a mini celebrity for the day,” Bennett said. “The timing is great because hopefully the funds from this event will get us one step closer to our goal.”