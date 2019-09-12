Tis the season for generosity and kindness

The winter weather in Wisconsin can be relentless and even dangerous at times. For low-income families, it can be a terrible struggle to find affordable, warm clothes, especially winter coats and boots, which can be very expensive.

When 10-year-old Izzy Garcia saw kids in her Tomah neighborhood walking to school without coats last year, she wanted to do something to help. She didn’t want to see anyone out in the cold without a proper coat.

“There were a lot of high schoolers walking to school without a coat and they looked cold,” Izzy said, explaining the big motivational factor behind her decision to help others. “Some of them didn’t even have sweatshirts on.”

Izzy saw on Facebook that there was a coat rack in Sparta giving winter coats away to those in need. Individuals could leave a coat if they had extras and take a coat if they needed one.

She made a video all by herself seeking a place to put up a coat rack and posted it out on Facebook; her mother, Breanna Garcia said it went “Tomah viral,” with well over 7,000 views.

It didn’t take long before Jeremy Haldeman, owner of American Family Insurance – Jeremy Haldeman in Tomah, contacted Izzy and offered to put the coat rack up outside his office. With the help of Haldeman and staff members Kali Scholze and Jeri Brandau-Mack, Izzy’s project gave away between 100 and 150 coats last winter.

“It’s been a pretty eye opening experience for me to really realize how much need we have,” Scholze said. “There is a much larger need than I would have thought.”

Izzy is very appreciative to everyone that has stood behind her and helped keep her vision going. Her and her helpers have already given away over 40 coats this year.

This year, the coat rack has been moved inside the office to keep the coats out of the winter elements. Izzy said they give away coats for both children and adults as well as boots, hats, mittens, snow pants and scarves and they are always happy to take donations of said items in order to continue paying it forward.

“It has gone over really well,” Breanna Garcia said, adding the group wanted somewhere to put a second coat rack that had longer hours as Haldeman’s office closes at 5 p.m. on weekdays.

“We also thought people might be more apt to take a coat if they didn’t have to have a face-to-face interaction,” Scholze added.

Both last year and this year, Izzy and her little helpers didn’t stop at one coat rack. Last year, they placed a second coat rack at the Ground Round and this year, with the help of Joe Protz at the Tomah Parks & Recreation Department, it has been placed inside the new public restrooms located next to Gillette Park.

The building is open every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and if anyone needs a coat, they can take a coat and if they have a coat, they can leave a coat.

Izzy’s group has also been contacted by schools seeking coats for single students and in some cases, whole families. The group has also helped several veterans in need of a warm coat.

“Everybody has had a rough time at some point in their life when they needed somebody to be helpful toward them, it’s nothing to be embarrassed about,” Scholze said. “And if I can help someone stay warm that makes my soul feel good. People need to be kind.”

A sentiment the Garcia family shares. Breanna Garcia says she has tried to teach her children to be kind and there is no doubt whatsoever that Izzy has a kind heart with the mindfulness to help others.

There are also “take a coat, leave a coat” racks in other communities such as the rack in Sparta located at KEPS downtown and in the Village of Wilton at 413 Main Street.