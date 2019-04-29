TMH welcomes twins, again

It only took eight days for a second set of twins to be born at Tomah Memorial Hospital.

Andrzej and Magdalena Ziemianczyk of Tomah welcomed their sons Anthony (weighing 5 lbs. 3 oz.) at 1:50 p.m. and brother, Jacob (5 lbs. 11 oz.) at 2:02 p.m. April 24. The twin boys also have a big brother at home.

“Again it was a wonderful experience for our staff to welcome a second set of twins,” New Beginnings Birth Center Director Carrie Lord, MSN, RN RNC-OB said of the second pair of twins born at the hospital in the past eight days.

It is also the second twins born at Tomah Memorial since two sets of twins were delivered in November 2017. “We’re so blessed to offer this care for our patients here in Tomah,” added Lord.

Both Andrzej and Magdalena said the arrival of their boys was the perfect anniversary gift for the couple which celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary April 25. “It’s the greatest anniversary gift we could ask for,” said Magdalena. “We could have taken a trip to some island, but this beats a vacation,” added Andrzej. “The hard part is done, now comes the fun part,” added Magdalena.

The couple also had high praise for the hospital staff, and their provider Gundersen Health System Tomah Clinic Dr. Robert A. Holness, M.D. “Everyone was amazing,” said Magdalena. Dr. Holness also delivered the last set of twins at TMH April 16.