TMH Women’s Health Night provides healthy outlet

Women need to take more time for themselves that can lead to a healthier and less stressful life. That’s the prescription from health care officials for women attending the Tomah Memorial Hospital Women’s Health Night scheduled Thursday, April 11, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Cranberry Country Lodge, 319 Wittig Rd., Tomah.

“Our Women’s Health Night was created over 20 years ago to help identify health issues for women that came out of our community health needs assessment,” explained Tomah Memorial community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, R.N.

She said the assessment, which is conducted annually, identified that women did not have many of their health issues addressed. “It’s important for women to come out and get their health screenings done and to be able to take some time for themselves.”

Anderson said the free event will feature informational exhibits geared toward women’s health, in addition to various complimentary health screenings.

“The health screenings – blood pressure, cholesterol and body composition screenings are all good measures of your cardiovascular health as well as any risk factors for diabetes,” explained Anderson. “The screenings are great way to give you an awareness of what is going on.”

Anderson said the screenings and more than 30 vendors will be on display from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

At 7:15 p.m., Tomah area health and wellness guru “Winnifred,” better known as Dr. Bridget Owens, DC, will take the stage for a special women’s health message. “It can be heavy stuff sometimes to talk about your health and health issues,” said Anderson, “so for her to be able to bring some humor to it is a really great thing for the event.”

Anderson said there will be free massages, door prizes, plus healthy appetizers and refreshments. The first 200 to attend will also receive a free shopping tote.