Tomah ACT to present Willie Wonka's Chocolate Factory

Based on Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” this musical takes the winners of golden tickets through Willie Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

The show will be presented at the Tomah High School auditorium Aug. 1, Aug. 2 and Aug.4. All shows are at 7 p.m.

Ticket sales will begin July 23 July. For more information, call the ACT box office at 374-SHOW (7469). Leave a message, and a volunteer will get back to you.

Willy Wonka summons his Oompa-Loompa servants for an important announcement. He is planning to retire and the time has come to choose his successor ("Golden Age of Chocolate"). He puts five Golden Tickets in five special candy bars. Each Golden Ticket holder has a vice. What will happen when temptation gets the best of them? What is hidden behind the many doors in the factory? Who will succeed Willy Wonka? For those unfamiliar, following is an abbreviated outline of the production.

Charlie Bucket, a poor paperboy, watches a group of kids visit a candy shop. Walking home from finishing his paper route, he passes Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. A mysterious tinker recites the first lines of William Allingham's poem "The Fairies", and tells Charlie that nobody ever goes in, and nobody ever comes out.

Later that night, Charlie tells his Grandpa Joe about what the tinker said and Grandpa Joe reveals that Wonka locked the factory because other candy makers, including his rival Arthur Slugworth, sent in spies to steal his recipes. Wonka disappeared, but after three years resumed selling candy; the origin of Wonka's labor force is unknown.

The next day, Wonka announces that he has hidden five "Golden Tickets" in chocolate Wonka Bars. Finders of the tickets will receive a factory tour and a lifetime supply of chocolate.

As each winner is announced on TV, a man whispers to them. Charlie opens two Wonka Bars — one that was given to him for his birthday, and the other that Grandpa Joe bought with his tobacco money — but doesn't find a Golden Ticket in either. A news report announces the fifth ticket was found by a millionaire/casino-owner in Paraguay causing Charlie to lose hope.

The next day, Charlie finds some money in a gutter in the street and uses it to buy a Wonka Scrumdiddlyumptious bar; with the change, he buys a regular Wonka Bar for Grandpa Joe. While walking home, Charlie hears people reading the newspapers, revealing that the Paraguayan millionaire created a fake ticket, and the last real one remains.

Charlie opens the Wonka Bar and finds the fifth golden ticket, quickly catching the attention of everyone around him, before his paper route boss rescues him and sends him home. While rushing home, he encounters the same man seen whispering to the other winners, who introduces himself as Slugworth and offers a reward for a sample of Wonka's latest creation, the Everlasting Gobstopper.

Returning home with the Golden Ticket, Charlie chooses Grandpa Joe, who, in his excitement, manages to rise out of bed for the first time in 20 years, as his chaperone. The next day, Wonka greets the ticket winners and leads them inside where each signs a contract before the tour. The factory includes a candy land with a river of chocolate, edible mushrooms, gummy bears, candy canes, chocolate and more sweets.

Want to find out about the ending and to learn more about a 'Wonkavator' make sure to come to the THS auditorium and find out for yourself. The cast includes:

​Willy Wonka – Joe Minney

Oompa Loompa - Annamarie Ott, Ryleigh Miller, Simon Drummund, Natalie Schroeder, Morgan Swenson, Lizzy Kyser, Tanner Woodin, Olivia King, Addison Berry, Jacob Walters

Charlie Bucket – Aubrey Jungmeyer (understudy: Simon Brummund)

Grandpa Joe – Brad Lindberg

Grandma Josephine – Amanda King

Grandpa George – Justin Towne

Grandma Georgina – Christine Jacobsen

Mr. Bucket – Brayden Gebczyk

Mrs. Bucket – Kathleen Calhoun

Candy Man – Richard Henderson

James – Nathan Walker

Matilda – Finley Schwartz

Candy Kids - Liam Teague, Charlie Hilt, Lilie Foat, Isabella Hilt

Phineous Trout – Andrew Leonard

Camera person – Nicholas Lawver

Mrs. Gloop – Kaia McCormick

Augustus Gloop – Matthew Hennessey

Veruca Salt – Rose Johnson (understudy: Annamarie Ott)

Mr. Salt – Chris Walters

Violet Beauregarde – Kendalyn Gregar (understudy: Morgan Swenson)

Mrs. Beauregarde – Virginia Kyser

Mike Teavee – Ian Thompson (understudy: Tanner Woodin)

Ms. Teavee – Cara Stridde

Cooks - Tyden Sommer, Daniel Jungmeyer, Aidan Craig, Andrew Lindberg

Chorus - Jennifer Schwartz, Yarielis Guzman, Libby Berry, Kami Murray, Luca Teague, Annie Jungmeyer, Emma Weston, Anna Zavala, Amanda Johnson, Haylee Lawver

Squirrels - Tyden Sommer, Daniel Jungmeyer, Aidan Craig, Andrew Lindberg, Luca Teague, Emma Weston, Annie Jungmeyer