Tomah ambulance goes up in flames during transfer

The Tomah Area Ambulance Service had a new unit on order for its service.

After a fluke incident Sunday night in Sauk County they are hoping delivery can be a little sooner than originally planned.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, TAAS emergency personnel were able to remove a patient from an ambulance just before the vehicle went up in flames Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. Two TAAS staff were transporting a patient to a Madison hospital from the Tomah Veterans Medical Center. A call came in reporting the ambulance was running in emergency mode with flames visible underneath the unit on Highway 12 near Baraboo.

The ambulance pulled over to the side of Highway 12 near the bottom of Sauk Hill. When deputies arrived, the vehicle was still on fire and the ambulance crew was in the process of removing the occupant.

Shortly after getting the crew and patient out safely, the ambulance went up in flames.

An ambulance from Sauk Prairie EMS took the patient to the hospital and another ambulance had to respond due to the TAAS paramedics suffering from smoke inhalation during the fire.

Southbound lanes of Highway 12 were shut down for about two hours while crews responded to the ambulance fire.

TAAS Capt. Heather Daly said the ambulance was a 2015 model. According to Daly the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Daly said flames from the fire hit an oxygen tank which caused an explosion and the unit was engulfed in flames. It is a total loss.

“The flames hit the oxygen tank and it blew,” Daly said. “We have no idea what caused (the fire) at this time.”

One of the paramedics in the ambulance had 10 years experience. The other was a newer TAAS member, Daly said.

In 12 years with the TAAS Daly said this is the first incident of this nature during her tenure. As timing would have it, TAAS has a new ambulance on order. Daly said, “we will try to speed that process up.”

It is normally a four month time frame for delivery. The incident remains under investigation.