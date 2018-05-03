Tomah apartment damaged in fire

A March 3 apartment fire in Tomah remains under investigation, according to Tomah Fire Chief Tim Adler.

The department was paged out at 2:32 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at 1315 Butts Ave. When firefighters arrived at the scene heavy flames were coming from the northwest corner of the multifamily apartment building.

The building was being evacuated as fire crews arrived on scene.

"Fire fighters made an interior attack through the front door but were forced back out due to the intense heat and flames that were coming through the roof," Adler said.

Crews went into a defensive mode and used the department’s ladder truck to knock down the heavy flame that was coming through the roof of the structure. Multiple other hand lines were deployed to protect the adjacent structures.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within 45 minutes. Adler called in Oakdale Fire Department to be on standby in case there was another fire in the city since most Tomah firefighters and resources were busy at Butts Avenue.

There were no injuries to report although. A cat was found alive and was given air by the firefighters and EMS through its pet rescue kit and later taken to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter.

Adler said all four apartments are uninhabitable due to fire, water and smoke damage. There were 32 fire fighters on scene for nearly three hours. The Tomah department was assisted at the scene by the Tomah Police Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and the Tomah Water Department. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the eight people that were affected by the fire. At this time the fire in under investigation.