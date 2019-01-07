Tomah Area MobilePack needs volunteers

Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Mon, 07/01/2019 - 9:52am admin1
Support “Feed My Starving Children”July 12 and 13

The Tomah Area MobilePack for Feed My Starving Children is just around the corner.  The website is open for volunteers to sign-up for the shift or shifts of their choosing.

The MobilePack will be held July 12 and 13 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds (1625 Butts Avenue) in Tomah in the Recreation/Gold Building.  The Recreation Building is 100% Air Conditioned.

Organizers also will be collecting food for Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah, so volunteers should consider bringing a donation for to helpthe local food pantry.

The shifts are listed below; availability of open slots will vary:

Friday, July 12:

• 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - SET UP; volunteers are needed

• 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Packing Food

• 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. - Packing Food

Saturday, July 13:

• 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Packing Food

• 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Packing Food

• 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. - CLEAN UP; many hands make light work (please!!)

Volunteers can sign up now.  Go to www.fmsc.org   and follow the links to VOLUNTEER. Look for the Tomah MobilePack #1907-085AU.  Please note that if the only shift you can work looks “full” online, you are welcome to come at that time.  Your help will be appreciated.

