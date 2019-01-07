Tomah Area MobilePack needs volunteers

The Tomah Area MobilePack for Feed My Starving Children is just around the corner. The website is open for volunteers to sign-up for the shift or shifts of their choosing.

The MobilePack will be held July 12 and 13 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds (1625 Butts Avenue) in Tomah in the Recreation/Gold Building. The Recreation Building is 100% Air Conditioned.

Organizers also will be collecting food for Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah, so volunteers should consider bringing a donation for to helpthe local food pantry.

The shifts are listed below; availability of open slots will vary:

Friday, July 12 :

• 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - SET UP; volunteers are needed

• 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Packing Food

• 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. - Packing Food

Saturday, July 13 :

• 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Packing Food

• 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Packing Food

• 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. - CLEAN UP; many hands make light work (please!!)

Volunteers can sign up now. Go to www.fmsc.org and follow the links to VOLUNTEER. Look for the Tomah MobilePack #1907-085AU. Please note that if the only shift you can work looks “full” online, you are welcome to come at that time. Your help will be appreciated.