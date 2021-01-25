Tomah art students recognized by WASB

Three Tomah High School art students had their artistic talents recognized by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB)

The Wisconsin Art Education Association works in conjunction with the WASB to showcase art from students across Wisconsin . Entries are open to students in grades 7-12.

Mia Cavaness received third place. Maddy Kline received fifth place and Arianna Hohenstein received eight place among entries submitted.

Following is a briek bio of each student along with a narrative of the art work entered in the competition.

Cavaness is a senior at Tomah High School.

She enjoys reading, writing, spending time with friends and family, being outside, and most importantly art.

"As art has always been a huge part of my life, I enjoy helping others in class, as well as the community through expressions of creativity," Cavaness said. While I am still exploring opportunities for future careers, I know that art will remain in my life. Additionally, although I have found myself experimenting with varying mediums, watercolors have always been one of my favorites, and I often draw inspiration for my artwork from the things that I love."

At night, our brains find ways to transport ourselves to other worlds through a complex series of neurotransmitters and chemicals; otherwise simply stated as ‘dreaming’. I often find that in these dreams -although mostly random- are magnificent worlds that could exist, waiting to be explored. With this, I draw inspiration from these sources to create art and poetry in our physical world. The 3D elements in this art work as well as the blue of an abstract sky contribute to the idea that whatever happens in our dreams has the great potential to be further explored and become a part of our reality. Additionally, the alarm clock can represent both a portal to the dream real, as well as a wake-up call to new possibilities. With endless promises of new findings, I believe that to dream is to journey without limits and to create is to do the same.

Hohenstein is a senior at Tomah High School and an artist.

"I have not always loved my artwork nor my creative process, but I have come to realize that my unique artwork has helped me to express myself and it is not something I need people to like," Hohenstein said. It only matters what I think of it and how I want it to be portrayed. I have used art as an outlet when my emotions get the best of me and when words have failed me. Art has always been a major part of my life and will continue to be even when I have my doubts if my artwork is good enough. With art, there is no set of rules. There are no restrictions except where your imagination takes you."

When I think of a journey, I think of my family. They've always been there to help teach and guide me through the journey of life. They picked me up when I felt alone and succumbed in darkness and have given me reason to continue my journey. Without their help I would not be who I am today. Being a senior in high school I feel as if my journey has ended but in reality it has just begun. My family has nurtured me into who I am today and now I will soon set off to continue my journey without being under their wings. My art piece depicts a journey as it showcases the people that have helped me in my journey and given me reason to continue it. The array of colors used represents each person's individual uniqueness that helps to guide me. Their array of colors have brightened up my path so I am able to step with confidence knowing they are there for me. The black fog surrounding them represents the darkness I feel without them and what they have gone out of their way to fight through in order to help me. Where I will go in life and if I will be successful is a mystery to me but I know my journey will not be made alone.

Kline is a junior at Tomah High School.

"Art has always played an instrumental role in my life. In preschool you could always find me drawing elaborate dresses or crude landscapes," Kline said. "I still continue my passion today, art is too crucial to my happiness for me to relent."

Along with her passion for art she loves playing the flute, running, and helping out my community.

"Tomah High School has gifted me with many opportunities such as being in the Interact Club, Student Council, Link Crew, being class VP, the flute section leader, as well as assistant drum major. My High School also allows me the opportunity to enter in art competitions like the WASB or the VAC. To that I am so grateful because it allows me to share my art state-wide and take it to the next level."

A Man’s Journey

Masculinity, femininity, it’s all so subjective. Culture and trends go in and go out, so why bother keeping up with the norm? My drawing which utilizes mixed media of charcoal pencils and colored pencils shows the journey of self-expression. A man is portrayed applying makeup as you see in his reflection. The colorful makeup stands out amongst the grey of the surrounding figures. In modern day, men are forced into a tiny box that requires them to be strong, fearless, show no emotion, and God forbid, present themselves in any “feminine” manner. This man’s journey is to break the norms and live simply the way he wants to, even if it means taking blows from outsiders along the way of his pursuit of happiness.