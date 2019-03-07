Tomah brawl leads to arrests

Austin J. Jewell, 18, of Tomah was recently charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with burglary to commit battery on a person, child abuse with intent to cause harm, misappropriating ID information to avoid penalty, two counts of felony bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to a dwelling and disorderly conduct.

On June 25, at approximately 7:32 p.m., officers received a report that a group of 15 people were beating someone up at a residence on Carol Kay Street in Tomah. The caller alleged two people involved were Will Zahrte and Jewell.

Officers were responding to the residence when they came across Jewell at the corner of Benton Street and May Street near the reported incident. He allegedly had significant bruising to his face and he was shirtless.

According to the complaint, Jewell initially provided officers with a false name and date of birth. He allegedly stated he was not involved in a fight that night but rather he and a friend were fighting earlier in the day.

Due to prior contact with him, officers reportedly knew Jewell’s identity and believed he was lying.

The 17-year-old victim told officers Jewell came over to the residence to fight him and another individual. When it became obvious to Jewell that the two would get the best of him he reportedly threatened to be back with friends.

Jewell left and later returned with what the victim alleged was 10 to 15 people. The victim stated he only knew Jewell, Daisy Mendoza and William Zahrte.

The victim told officers he knew it was going to get violent so he retreated into the residence. He said he attempted to close the door but the group pushed their way into his residence and began hitting and kicking him.

The victim was reportedly thrown over a table and was being hit by Zahrte when Mendoza allegedly broke a chair over his upper back and head.

During the chaos, an interior wall was reportedly broken inward causing damage to the door, hinges and framework. The victim stated after the physical assault, the group went into his bedroom and caused damage to several items; he estimated the damage totaled $523.

Jewell was arrested and transported to jail and booked in on several counts.

Mendoza and Zahrte have not yet been located, however, the Tomah Police Department is requesting the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office charge them both with burglary, physical abuse to a child, criminal trespass to a dwelling, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Jewell and he is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Mark Goodman on July 29 at 9 a.m.