Tomah City Administrator terminated

In a press release issued Monday afternoon, the City of Tomah announced its decision to terminate the employment of City Administrator Roger Gorius who had been in the position since April 15, 2013. No other details regarding the termination have been made available at this time.

For the immediate future, all communications that would have been directed at the city administrator should be directed to Mayor Mike Murray at mayor@tomahonline.com. Responsibilities of the administrator's office will be funneled through Mayor Murray until the city’s reorganizational meeting, at which time, the council will determine how it will proceed.