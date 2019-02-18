Tomah city council candidate forum March 6

Tomah residents had an opportunity to meet candidates running for Tomah City Council Feb. 6.

On Wednesday, March 6 residents will have to opportunity to listen to candidate positions on the issues.

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center is hosting a city council forum for the public to listen to the candidates who are running for city council seats in the spring election.

The forum is 7 p.m. at the Tomah High School Auditorium. The public is encouraged to attend and hear from the candidates. All candidates have confirmed they would participate in the event.

Five districts that are up for election. District 1 (Wards 1, 2 and 24) has two candidates vying for the seat including incumbent Mary Ann Komiskey who is being challenged by Adam Gigous.

Jeff Cram is running unopposed in District 3 (Wards 7 and 8). Travis Scholze is running unopposed in District 5 (Wards 11 and 12).

Donna Evans is challenging incumbent Wayne Kling in District 7 (Wards 13 and 14). In District 8 (Wards15,16 and 19), incumbent Remy Gomez is being challenged by Sue Holme.

In addition to the contested seats, the Tomah Area School District also has a referendum that will be on the ballot. This referendum is to continue current programs that are within the school district.

"This might be a small election, but the role city government plays in the progression of our community is vital, which makes this a very important election," said Tomah Chamber president Tina Thompson. "It is critical residents of Tomah show up to vote for the alderperson of their choice and for the school district's referendum. Voting is one of the most fundamental things a resident can do to participate in the future direction of the city."

At the forum, candidates will be asked questions pertinent to current city issues. Questions can be submitted for consideration to Thompson by emailing tthompson@tomahwisconsin.com.

Residents who are unsure of their district can contact the City of Tomah. A map of the wards can be found on tomahonline.com.