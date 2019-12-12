Tomah city council takes step to okay ATV/UTV access on city streets

The Tomah city hall council chambers filled Monday night for discussion to consider all terrain and utility terrain vehicle access (ATV/UTV) on Tomah city streets.

When those who asked to speak at Committee of the Whole were finished, a motion was made (by mayor Mike Murray) that allows city administrator Roger Gorius to research the feasibility to allow ATV/UTV access to all Tomah streets. The motion also includes verbiage to have Gorius work with Tomah police chief Mark Nicholson to draft a proposed ordinance for council consideration.

The council chambers had strong attendance Tuesday night as well. Only one person, Wayne Kling, spoke during the public comment period on the issue. Kling suggested any ordinance be implemented on a one year trial basis. Two alderpersons, Sue Holme and Shawn Zabinski voted against the motion at Committee of the Whole. But at the council meeting Tuesday night the motion passed without dissent.

The tone at Committee of the Whole clearly sided in support of ATV/UTV operator access in the city.

Tomah Chamber and Visitors Bureau president Tina Thompson referenced recent history from Tomah's Fourth of July parade. Local ATV/UTV clubs were granted permission to drive their units in the parade as a show of solidarity. Approximately 60 units followed and established route to the parade and disbursed without incident, Thompson added. In the past supporters asked the city to consider access to specific perimeter streets at the onset. That option met resistance in the past. But after meetings with city leaders and local ATV/UTV club representatives it was decided to seek all city access to minimize confusion which streets can be legally accessed.

"We (Chamber) received countless calls from people in support of this," Thompson said.

She read a letter from Tomah American Family Insurance agent Jeremy Haldeman in support of ATV/UTV access on Tomah streets. Haldeman noted in his letter the level of responsibility of policy owners.

Tomah police chief Mark Nicholson did his research, adding municipalities he queried that allow street access for both had no problems.

Nicholson did concede there would be some officer training/education needed if an ordinance is established. The community would also be accountable to become educated, he added.

Opponents argue that ATV/UTV use presents a different level of legal concern. Murray countered.

"All ATV/UTV objections are applicable to all motorized vehicles," Murray said.

Murray and others pointed out concerns of alcohol use cross mirror those of motorcycles, trucks, cars. James Hays, Millston offered to conduct a noise comparison. Hays asked opponents to compare ATV/UTV engine noise with some pickups with mufflers designed for excessive noise, Harley Davidson motorcycles and in some cases, riding lawnmowers.

Hays said his friends log extensive miles on their units. Tomah is missing out on a key economic boost.

"Tomah is leaving a lot of money on the table," Hays said, in reference to recreational money generated by ATV/UTV owners.

Some people invest between $20,000 to $30,000 on equipment. Those owners are responsible to protect that investment, he added.

Brian Kelly, lives just off Enterprise Road, five minutes from Tomah. Like Hays, ATV/UTV riding is a family affair.

"I ride up to 3,000 miles a year, but I can't get into Tomah," Kelly said. "But we would like to. Tomah is one of the few places we can't get into."

Kelly shared a common sentiment by others who spoke. ATV/UTV owners spend money when they visit communities. Jim Steele, Tomah, was wearing his Road Runners Monroe County ATV/UTV sweatshirt when he spoke. Steele noted the economic surge from riders in Jackson County, a longtime hot spot for ATV/UTV owners.

Chad Madson owns the The Breakroom. Madson feels ATV/UTV access puts Tomah on an even playing field with other communities.

"I'm tired of losing money to towns up north," Madson said.

Others who spoke in favor included Mitch Koel, Larry Abbs, both of Tomah.

But opponents were staunch in their position.

"We are approaching a population size but yet Tomah wants to keep its small town feel," said Tomah alderperson Shawn Zabinski. "Concerns I have heard is those can't mesh together."

Tomah resident Bob Kersten has been a vocal opponent since ATV/UTV use on city streets came before the council. Kersten continues to view access to city streets as an increased threat for accidents. Kersten asked the council to put the issue to referendum.

Alderperson Sue Holme views their increased presence in Tomah equates to a "biker gang mentality". Holme voiced concern it an ordinance was established it would exist in perpetuity without the potential for changes.

Gorius pointed out that city ordinances are not immune from being revised or updated at the council's behest.