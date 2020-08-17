Tomah close to naming new administrator

It appears Tomah could have a new city administrator in place soon. On its agenda for Tuesday night, the Tomah City Council will discuss and established wage and benefit package for city administrator. The position has been vacant since Roger Gorius was terminated from the position in April. The reason for the decision remains under lock and key per an agreement between Gorius and the city.

Interviews were held earlier this month in closed session before the council. A new administrator comes into the position when like other municipalities across the country are besieged with economic challenges due to COVID-19.

The individual will have the benefit of an experienced city clerk to help with the transition until December. Longtime clerk Jo Cram is retiring and will be replaced by clerk in training Becki Weyer.

Other agenda items include an update on the proposed Tomah public safety building by Tomah mayor Mike Murray. A proposed design was put forth last month for a building a little over $10 million in costs, excluding the cost of land at a proposed site next to the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center. The land is owned by Canadian Pacific Railroad.

Appointment of Duane Chapman to the Lake Committee to fulfill the remaining term of Blaine Meyer with the term expiring 2023.

Appointment of Mary Watkins to the Senior and Disabled Services Board to fulfill the remaining term of Jeremy Haldeman with the term expiring in 2021.

Purchase approval for equipment for Lake Tomah dam.

Amendment to Wal-Mart for a combination liquor and beer license for extension of premise for sale of alcoholic beverages to include outside stalls and canopy locations designated for online grocery pickup.

Ordinance Amendment for online ordering and curbside pickup for alcohol.

Committee of the Whole is Monday at 6 p.m. City council on Tuesday starts at 6 p.m. Both will go into immediate closed session before opening to the public. The mayor, alderpersons, city clerk, city attorney, Ddepartment heads and media will gather in the Council Chambers. Due to COVID-19 safe distancing procedures, other members of the public are requested/encouraged to dial into the teleconference referenced below prior to the “Call to Order”.

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/7689466740?pwd=dEdLR2hXK0ZYMk1qNU5vNFlwMzdSZz09

Meeting ID: 768 946 6740, Passcode: Tomah2020. Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) Meeting ID: 768 946 6740 Passcode: 546782713.