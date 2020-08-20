Tomah council approves wage package for new administrator

Tomah residents know what their next city administrator will be paid.

But they have to wait a little longer until they know who that person will be. An offer has been offered to a final candidate for Tomah city administrator, according to Tomah mayor Mike Murray. But the name remains a mystery pending acceptance of the position.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the council approved a wage/benefit package of $105,595/year with three weeks vacation. The individual will replace Roger Gorius, who was terminated in April.

In other business, the council decided it would like additional financial guidance to discuss how a proposed public safety building could possibly impact the financial fate of other large capital projects in the future.

A proposed design was unveiled last month for a building at a cost of a little over $10 million. That does not include the cost of land at a proposed site next to the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center. The land is owned by Canadian Pacific Railroad.

The city works with Ehlers, Inc. for financial advisement. Negotiations continue for purchase of approximately six acres of land.

Murray sought council feedback on possibly delaying other capital projects discussed for the near future to free up money for the public safety investment.

Murray asked the council to consider if the present COVID-19 economy could create opportunity for lower bids.

"As a city, we are looking at a $10 million project and we could have other brick and mortar projects dropping left and right," Murray said.

That demand could save Tomah money. It should be noted, ideas to shift project time tables remain very preliminary at this stage.

There was discussion how future Parks and Recreation and Public Works projects would possibly unfold.

The Winnebago Park renovation that was supposed to start this year has already been delayed. There were plans earlier this year to start preliminary excavation work on a new baseball/softball complex on city-owned land on Eggleson Street.

A major reconstruct for County Highway ET was mentioned. Public Works director Kirk Arity reminded the council that project involves a joint agreement with Monroe County and the Town of LaGrange.

"I would not like to see the city back out of that," Arity said.

These questions spurred the mayor's inquiry for a council meeting with an Ehlers representative. Despite what the council hears from Ehlers, alderman Richard Yarrington urged the council to remain committed to the public safety project.

"(The city) is overdue to build the public safety building," Yarrington said.

Alderman Jeff Cram agreed with Yarrington but added COVID uncertainty could create opportunity for the city to save money.

"We have to look at possibly what is not going to happen (referring to contractors pulling back on projects)," Cram said.

It is expected to have an Ehlers representative present at the Sept. 8 Tomah council meeting.

The council approved the appointment of Duane Chapman to the Lake Committee to fulfill the remaining term of Blaine Meyer, with the term expiring in 2023. Chapman is part of Chapman Bros. Dairy outside Tomah. Their land is part of the watershed that drains into Lake Tomah.

Alderman Lamont Kiefer, who sits on the Lake Committee, feels Chapman will be a solid addition.

"Duane is excited to come on board and offer input to improve water quality in the watershed," Kiefer said.

The council approved the appointment of Mary Watkins to the Senior and Disabled Services Board to fulfill the remaining term of Jeremy Haldeman with the term expiring in 2021.

The council approved an ordinance amendment to Wal-Mart for a combination liquor and beer license for extension of premise for sale of alcoholic beverages to include outside stalls and canopy locations designated for online grocery pickup.

The council approved spending up to $1,200 for equipment installation to live stream council meetings. The plan includes tapping into the service already provided by the Hagen Network for the technology update. For the cost of $200 per year, council meetings would be available on YouTube and Facebook.

Halloween is down the road, but Pam Buchda asked the council for input on changes for festivities. Buchda has been involved with Halloween festivities at Recreation Park since the early 1990s. With Halloween on a Saturday, Oct. 31, this year and the uncertainty of COVID-19, Buchda thought a time change would be a good idea this year.

When Buchda was the longtime activities director at the then Tomah Care Center, children would go to the facility for Trick R' Treat. That won't be happening this year due to virus restrictions. There was also a costume party at the Gold Building at Recreation Park

So minus Trick R' Treat with seniors at the now Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Halloween activities will be scheduled earlier in the afternoon to be finished earlier that night. The Halloween costume party will be Oct. 31 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Trick R' Treat in Tomah will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. More information will be available closer to the event.

Buchda is confident the Gold Building will provide ample room for families to social distance. Pending the status of the virus at that time, a decision would be considered to cancel, Buchda added. And yes, people would be required to wear face masks over costume masks. So plan ahead to incorporate both into one.