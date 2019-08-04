Tomah council to consider TID related requests
Mon, 04/08/2019 - 10:58am admin1
The Tomah City Council appears to have a full plate when it convenes for Committee of the Whole Monday night followed by its regular meeting Tuesday night.
The Tomah City Council appears to have a full plate when it convenes for Committee of the Whole Monday night followed by its regular meeting Tuesday night.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com