Tomah council holds first meeting minus administrator

There was little additional information shared at the Tomah city council meeting (via teleconference) Tuesday night regarding the termination of Tomah city administrator Roger Gorius.

Gorius was only a few days away from the start of his eighth year in that role. He had been Tomah city administrator since April 15, 2013.

At the council meeting Mayor Mike Murray provided a few additional details. Murray said the council decision to fire Gorius was unanimous. Murray said Gorius received a 90-day severance deal. Murray also added per language in the Gorius contract with the city that he or the city could terminate the contract with or without a reason.

The news was initially made public via a brief news release issued by the city on Monday afternoon. A special closed session city council meeting was held Saturday, April 11 with legal counsel to discuss "possible litigation and personnel matters."

The press release stated, "The City of Tomah has made the decision to terminate the employment of City Administrator, Roger Gorius. For the immediate future, all communications that would have been directed at the City Administrator should be directed to Mike Murray, Mayor of Tomah. Responsibilities of the Administrators office will be funneled through Mayor Murray until the city’s reorganizational meeting, at which time; the council will determine how it will proceed."

The council reorganization meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28. It will include the swearing in of Dean Peterson to the Dist. 8 council seat. Peterson defeated incumbent Sue Holme.

Reached by telephone Monday, Murray said, "the council felt it was in the best interest of the city to move on," regarding the decision to terminate Gorius.

The Herald was unable to contact Gorius for comment on his termination prior to deadline.

Other business

The council considered a request for a downtown facade improvement for Mon Ami LLC, 1007 Superior Ave.

The business owners secured $17,900 to finance the facade improvement. To save money their original plans included use of a faux brick material. Tomah's downtown master plan does not prohibit use of that material, but according to the plan it would impact the historic aesthetic of the existing brick of the building.

Stephen Tremlett of MSA (the consulting firm that helped develop the downtown master plan) recommended real brick be used for the project. The difference between the products would result in an additional cost of $13,475.00 above the owner's budget. The business is located in the downtown improvement TIF district, created to assist business improvement.

Council discussion focused on approving a cash grant in that amount to cover the difference from the downtown facade improvement fund. The current balance in that fund is $125,000. City treasurer Julia Mann confirmed funds are available to offset the costs.

It was noted in the council packet that Sparta utilizes a similar program to assist business owners. They implemented a onetime cash grant program for downtown rehabilitation. The terms are loans of $15,000 or less are eligible for the grant at 0% interest with no payments.

Money is repaid to the city at transfer of the property from the current ownership to another owner.

It was also noted the program could be administered by the Community Development Block Grant Program. Alderman Lamont Kiefer said he was aware the city had a loan program available for facade improvement, not a grant program.

"I was not even aware a grant program existed," Kiefer said. "I knew there was a loan opportunity but did not think we had a mechanism in place for (offering grants)."

Mayor Mike Murray pointed the grant being paid out is based on a program being implemented, per a recommendation from the former city administrator.

The Gorius recommendation, to implement a program similar to Sparta which could be overseen by our Community Development Block Grant Program.

Kiefer did not oppose drafting a grant program, but until that time asked that action be tabled on the request.

"I think we are putting the cart before the horse," Kiefer said.

Alderman Richard Yarrington suggested offering a deferred loan at 0% interest, but it garnered no support.

After discussion the motion to approve the grant was defeated by a 5-4 vote with Murray casting the deciding vote.

Alders Sue Holme, Shawn Zabinski, Adam Gigous and Yarrington voted in favor. Donna Evans, Lamont Kiefer, Jeff Cram and Travis Scholze voted against.

COVID-19 update

The council approved extending a policy for management extended leave in lieu of workplace restrictions due to the pandemic. The plan was approved as part of the city's temporary emergency policy. Under the plan full time city employees received 80 hours of management directed leave from March 22 to April 18. It was put in place to allow department supervisors some ability to schedule employees to meet safe distance requirements for staff. Some have rotated working from home and working on site. The council approved extending that emergency policy another month then review the pandemic status at the May council meeting.

"I don't think this is the time to take away (management) tools away from our department heads," said Scholze.

Tomah police department

In his monthly report, Tomah police chief Mark Nicholson shared information related to COVID-19 restrictions. The lobby to the TPD is not open. The public can enter the building vestibule. For voice contact there is a phone to call 7400 or 911 (emergency). Phone calls are answered by TPD staff or Monroe County dispatch.

Nicholson commended response of community partners to provide personal protective equipment to the department.

A healthy supply is due to donations from businesses/schools that had extra because they are not open during COVID restriction periods. In some cases that stock was purchased by the TPD.

But the need still continues to look for more PPE supplies until restrictions are lifted, Nicholson adds.

As is the case nationwide, Nicholson reminds the public decisions from county and state health officials are at times unpopular regarding being deemed essential or non-essential. He continues to ask for public patience during the pandemic.

Tomah Area Ambulance Service

Director Randy Dunford shared similar sentiments of community support to provide PPE for his staff.

TAAS has no reserve stockpile of equipment or personal protection equipment (PPE).

Locally Oakdale First Responders had a large supply of surgical masks and some N95 masks that were shared with TAAS.

TAAS supplied TPD with 200 surgical masks for the officers.

ACE Hardware was working to get more N95 masks and disposable painter’s coveralls which can be worn as PPE for TAAS.

Arctic Heating & Cooling offered to donate N95 masks they had on hand. Due to federal assistance, they were purchased from the business for $20.

Queen of Apostles Church donated a large quantity of sanitary wipes and cleaning supplies. TAAS applied for PPE supplies from the Federal Stockpile from Wisconsin Department of Human Services and received a case of pediatric surgical masks, 20 N95 masks, and a case of blue surgical gowns. If TAAS responders are forced to gear up with full PPE on every call, Dunford estimates and approximate three-week supply.

Other changes in daily operations:

TAAS responders had two incidents involving patients with flu-like symptoms. In effort to protect our building and employee work area, the crew was forced to undress in the garage and get their uniforms in the washer.

There is currently no privacy area or decontamination room in the ambulance building.

Dunford purchased a portable hunter’s pop-up blind for that use along with scrubs responders can wear while their uniforms are being cleaned.

MECCA Sportswear assisted with the purchase of duty t-shirts to be worn by our staff during emergency events. T-shirts allow the crew to wash them easily if they get contaminated in any way on a call.