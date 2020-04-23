Tomah couple put another spin on little free library idea

Duane Kortbein likes to keep busy with woodworking projects.

His wife Marilyn likes to keep busy baking.

The couple put both hobbies to good use incorporating the concept of the Little Free Library. In Tomah and other communities, the little libraries serve as a source of reading material in the form of paperback and hardcover books.

Wooden structures shaped as small libraries with a window to reveal books.

Other communities tapped into the concept as sources of perishable food, kind of like mini food pantries.

The Kortbeins added another spin to the idea with 'The Free Little Bakery." With a few pieces of quality cedar and longtime craftsman skills Duane Kortbein introduced The Little Free Bakery to neighbors on Gruman Avenue on April 19. Marilyn placed 10 baked from scratch cookies inside a small display case, some chocolate chip, some macadamia nut, all placed in individual Ziploc bags.

The only request, written on a small piece of paper taped to the glass front, 'Take A Cookie And Leave A Smile!'

Earlier this week six cookies remain. That was until the Kortbein's neighbor Rick Mattison strolled across the street wondering about the media buzz with a Monroe County Herald reporter chatting with the Kortbeins.

The hungry Herald reporter could not resist taking a cookie for the road. Six minus two, do the math.

Mattison conceded he thought Duane Kortbein added another free library to others already around Tomah. Mattison warned Marilyn he could be a regular visitor to the Little Free Bakery.

The Kortbeins hope their idea helps ease COVID stress everyone is feeling.

"We just want to put a smile on people's faces," Marilyn said.

Duane echoed her sentiment, "This is something to make people smile."

The project was not the first of its kind for Duane. A few years ago, he built a little free library for their daughter who lived in Baraboo at the time. She and her husband have since moved to Florida.

Duane also donated a mini-sized school bell for a small-scale library built inside Miller Elementary School. Mattison's wife, Linda, was a longtime Miller teacher until retiring a few years ago.

As the pandemic continues to limit social contact and restrict outdoor activities, Marilyn is uncertain how many cookies she will be baking over the next few weeks..., or months. She may have to rotate what is offered in the Little Free Bakery.

"Possibly cupcakes," she says with a hesitant smile.

But don't expect small pies, she quickly adds.

The Mattisons offered this idea to Duane to help people deal with COVID blues. Both nodded in agreement with the idea of a Little Margarita Bar. Duane would only smile, but he offered no firm yes or no. He built and erected the Free Little Bakery in a half day. Plus, a mini margarita bar could pose a threat to social distancing and possibly violate some city ordinance.