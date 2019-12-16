Tomah dance company brings fairy tale Thumbelina to life

The Monroe-Jackson Dance Theater in Tomah has one show each year. This year, for the first time since 2012, it will be presenting its production of Thumbelina on Saturday, December 21 with performances at 2 and 6 p.m. at the Tomah High School Auditorium.

Thumbelina is based on the fairy tale written by Hans Christian Anderson about a tiny girl and her adventures with marriage-minded critters. Thumbelina attempts to avoid their intentions and instead meet a fairy prince.

The production is directed and choreographed by Suzanne Swanson Wagner, owner of Marilyn’s School of Dance for the past 45 years, with an original musical composition from S. Christian Collins.

Natalie Zeps, a senior at Tomah High School, will be playing Thumbelina. Zeps is also a member of the Tomah Dance Team and teaches dance at the studio.

“She is a busy girl,” Sara Gigous, board member and backstage mom said. “She has been dancing since she was itty bitty and when you get to this level, that’s really all you do.”

A local dance dad, Adam Lamb, is playing the fairy prince; Lamb was a marine for 10 years and has two kids in the production this year. His wife, Gwen, is also involved with the production working behind the scenes.

“He’s been working really hard because he’s not a dancer,” Gigous said. “He’s been a good sport.”

There are several dads as well as moms working behind the scenes to make the production a success. All of Monroe-Jackson Dance Theater’s productions are the collaborative effort of several families involved.

On Saturday, the audiences will see flowers, ladybugs, butterflies, fairies, bees, swallows, moles, frogs and more on stage in bright costumes created by Nancy Patterson. There are roughly 44 performers of all ages in the show playing a total of 150 different roles.

“There is a lot going on and it is beautiful,” Gigous said, adding dancers from outside studios have also been invited to participate in the production.

The Monroe-Jackson Dance Theater has been rehearsing for Thumbelina at Marilyn’s School of Dance since October. The biggest challenge the dance company is facing is getting the opportunity to have all cast members dance together due to limited space at the studio.

According to Gigous, the dancers will begin rehearsals at the auditorium this week where they will finally have the opportunity to spread out on a bigger stage.

Though Thumbelina is mostly a ballet, dancers with the Monroe-Jackson Dance Theater study a wide array of dance including jazz, hip-hop, tap, Irish, contemporary and more.

Tickets to Thumbelina can be purchased in advance for $8 for adults and $6 for children at JJ Floral, Timberwood Bank and Marilyn’s School of Dance, all located in Tomah. Tickets the day of the show will be $10 for adults and $8 for children.