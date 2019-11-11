Tomah DECA keeping busy early in the school year

Tomah High School DECA students are been keeping busy to this point of the school year.

According to DECA advisor Dan Briggs, the organization consists of over 70 students this year. Officers are Sarah Peterson, president, Rachel Venner VP of leadership, Phillip Parks, VP of community service and Tevy McKee, VP of branding

"We have been hard at work this year," Briggs said.

DECA members organized a membership drive at the beginning of the year during the THS Fall Festival. They also had a 'Miracle Minute' during the Tomah versus Holmen football game that raised over $400 for charity. They hosted a cookout for new members.

That was only September. Students had a chance to take a little break in October.

"October was a slower month for us," Briggs said.

The participated in an Emerging Leaders Conference in October. Twelve students from Tomah attended the conference.

"They learned a great deal about public speaking, leading others and how to be a leader," Briggs said.

They also held their annual mini-golf championship at the Kalahari,during the conference.

The club organized a Trick or Can. DECA and Drama club members worked together and went door to door collecting food items for the Neighbor to Neighbor Food Pantry. They collected 664 pounds of food.

No rest in November. The club is raising funds for the Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville by conducting miracle minutes during Timberwolf Time. They are also baking pies for the Tomah Area Cancer Society. Pies will be sold at CCF Bank on Friday, Nov. 22.

During Entrepreneurship Week, they will host a trivia contest for students to win prizes.

"Many of our DECA members will be meeting with local entrepreneurs and conducting interviews about their businesses," Briggs said.

They will be kicking off their annual Pennies for Presents Drive the last week of November. The last activity for the month will be a Professional/Support Membership drive to identify adult members to help students prepare for upcoming competitions.