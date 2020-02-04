Tomah DECA represents well at state conference

The Tomah high school DECA organization sent its largest group of students to the State Career Development Conference March 10-12 at Lake Geneva.

Over the course of three days, the team competed in individual events, partner events and performed the roles of service associates. Twelve students represented Tomah DECA and earned three more spots to attend the International Career Development Conference, bringing this year’s total to ten.

Previously THS had not earned more than three spots, according to DECA advisor Dan Briggs. The competition was scheduled the end of April in Nashville, TN, but was cancelled to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earning spots at Lake Geneva were Amanda Lowry and Phillip Parks in Project Management – Financial Literacy. They placed fifth in the state.

Tevy McKee also earned a spot, placing sixth in Marketing Education and Training. The trio joined the team of Landon Habeck, John Reiff and Matthew Hennessey who earned the right to compete at ICDC by placing second in the DECA Central Region for Virtual Business – Hotel Operations earlier in the year.

"Through their hard work and commitment to success, Tomah DECA students also earned four Thrive Academy allocations, which would have been awarded for students that attended the state competition but did not qualify to compete at the next level," Briggs said. "These spots would have provided students the opportunity to further develop their leadership and business skills, while attending conferences lead by industry professionals."

Representing Tomah were seniors Taylor Clark, Tim Davies, Madeline Kuhn, Phillip Parks, and Sarah Peterson. Juniors Amanda Lowry, Tevy McKee, Alyssa Whaley, and Brandon Winfield. Sophmores Rachel Boulden, Moriah Murray and Sophie Pokela.