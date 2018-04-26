Tomah educators capping long careers
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:21am admin1
Geoff Hoffman and Mary Boettcher have been educators for the last 43 years. At the end of the school year, the two of them are set to retire from St.
Geoff Hoffman and Mary Boettcher have been educators for the last 43 years. At the end of the school year, the two of them are set to retire from St.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com