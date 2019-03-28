Tomah election focus on city council, school referendum

After April 2 the Tomah City Council could look very different or it could look very similar.

Three seats are being contested in the election. Incumbent Mary Ann Komiskey is being challenged by Adam Gigous in Dist. 1. Incumbent Wayne Kling is challenged by Donna Evans in Dist. 7 and appointed alder Remy Gomez is being challenged by Sue Holme to hold onto the Dist. 8 seat.

Jeff Cram and Travis Scholze are running unopposed for district seats 3 and 5 respectively. All participated in a candidate forum earlier this month sponsored by the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Bureau. This is an abbreviated story that ran following the forum to help voters in the polls. Answers from Cram and Scholze is omitted since they are not being challenged. It includes some of the questions provided the candidates prior the forum.

Priorities for Tomah as it grows and develops

Komiskey: points to community safety, access to basic residential needs and solid city infrastructure. "We need to help businesses be successful."

Evans: "We need strategic, measureable goals and get people to shop Tomah first."

Kling: Continue downtown revitalization efforts, quality infrastructure and promote growth by the new hospital.

Gomez: "We need to makes sure improvements are affordable (for everyone)," Gomez said. He would like to see long range planning to include a community recreational center and new facilities for the Tomah fire department and Tomah Area Ambulance Service.

Holme: Concedes everyone has a wish list, but added, "We need a balance with our wants and needs."

Gigous: The council needs to give attention to aging emergency service structures and plan for new homes for the TFD and TAAS trucks and other equipment.

The role of committees/boards in city government

All praised the work and commitment of private citizens who volunteered time on various city committees/boards, sharing similar sentiments. Fresh ideas, diverse opinions and lighten the load of council members. Scholze challenged the next sitting council after April 2.

What can the council do to improve city government?

Komiskey: Lobbied for creation of a finance committee

Evans: Called for better lines of communication with the public to minimize the inevitable rumor mill.

Kling: "We need to work together as a team. Listen to your constituents and go the extra mile."

Gomez: Reminds voters that "transparency goes both ways." He encouraged citizens to be proactive and stay educated and up to date about issues that affect them.

Holme: Encouraged the council to work harder to share its message to citizens

Gigous: Feels the council rolls pretty smooth. "That's why I want to get involved," he said

For the Tomah school board, incumbents Pam Buchda and Gary Grovesteen are up for re-election. Kling is also running for one of the two open board seats.

Also on the ballot is a referendum that will ask, "shall the Tomah Area School District, Jackson, Juneau and Monroe Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit by $1,500,000 for each of the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, 2021-2022, and the 2022-2023 school years for non-recurring purposes to maintain and enhance educational and technology programs, school safety and security, school facilities and to maintain current levels of operational expenses?

As was the case for the last referendum to exceed the revenue limit, district electors have received ample information through public forums, if they chose to attend, via mailings and social media.

Some of the figures provided, the additional yearly cost to the taxpayer over the next four years will increase from $2 in year one to $12 in year two and then decrease $8 in year three and have no change in year four.

Other information to digest is the district is currently ranked as the 29th lowest spending school district in Wisconsin (out of 368 K-12 districts). The mill rate of $7.45 per $1,000 of property is the lowest in the area.

It goes without saying the April 2 election is important for Tomah and Monroe County keeping in mind a similar referendum for the Sparta school district and the advisory referendum to spend money on a new Rolling Hills complex.