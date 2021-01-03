Tomah facility study focus group starts its work

One down and four to go.

A group consisting of teachers, parents and community leaders met for its first meeting of a Tomah school district facilities study community focus group Tuesday night.

The focus group met at Tomah Middle School for the first of five meetings that will be moderated by HSR Associates, La Crosse. HSR is the firm that spearheaded the district facilities study a couple of years ago.

The schedule for additional meetings, March 30 at Tomah High School, April 13 and May 11 sites to be determined and the final focus group meeting date and location to be determined.

The intent is then a presentation before the Tomah school board at its June 21 meeting.

HSR architects went into each building to point out their good and bad points. Three architects were at TMS, Tim Ruppert, Brad Simon and Lee Qu. Ruppert moderated the first meeting. HSR is the same firm that assisted the Sparta school district in its effort to build a new elementary school, an effort that resulted in a passed building referendum for new construction.

The focus group charge highlighted on powerpoint presentation, review information regarding educational, facility and financial needs. The goal is to make a recommendation to the Tomah school board for implementation of that goal to address district needs.

Ruppert guided the group through a couple of exercises to solicit feedback, the focus of the first meeting was the TMS building, one of the oldest buildings in the district. Its original construction is 1938 with additions in 1944, 1952 and 1996. Those in the focus group are well aware of aging brick and mortar for Tomah schools. The newest, LaGrange elementary is 30 years old. TMS and Warrens elementary exceed 80-years old.

Ruppert conducted two exercises to gain feedback from the group. The first was a two part question to ask the group their perspective on changes in education and class size the last 10 to 20 years and their thoughts on the future of both in the district.

A general consensus among the group, advances in classroom technology with no end in sight for that to continue. Veteran teacher Chip Thompson provided the stark example. Thompson said when he started at Tomah it consisted of using chalkboards in classrooms to now only computers.

There was also shared concern of where the last year could lead the future in education. Several people expressed concern a year of virtual education by school districts across the country during Covid-19 could lead to growing emphasis on expanding that technology.

When those comments were shared several others nodded in agreement regarding the importance of social engagement in education. There was minimal discussion on what would appear to be a logical progression in this process, but new construction did creep into the discussion.

District business manager Greg Gaarder mentioned the challenge of teaching in (antiquated) schools, adding, "you have more flexibility in newer buildings."

Gaarder was not alone. Former Tomah school board member and focus group participant Deb Buswell commented on points made by Ruppert. TMS sits on approximately six acres in a residential area. Student foot traffic is a log jam in narrow hallways. Sufficient parking is a daily challenge.

TMS enrollment is approximately 660 students. To meet its logistical challenges Ruppert said HSR recommends a building on 35 acres.

"There is not much we can do to improve on this building with its site constraints," Buswell said.

The group was asked to choose from a list of 13 "priorities" to determine needs versus wants to improve the learning climate at TMS

Some of the most cited were more tech ed/agriculture/vocational space, learning environment, classroom space, site area/circulation restraints among a few others.

Still early, Gaarder is eager to see the process evolve.

"We know where we want to go," Gaarder said. "I wish this is something we would have done five or 10 years ago."

Focus group members are a cohesive mix of district employees, former employees, parents who graduated from Tomah/have children in the district or both, Tomah business owners.

It includes Dr. Mike Hanson, Terri Derouosseau, Gaarder, Paul Potter, Duane Chapman, Robert Joyce, Thompson, Brian Hennessey, Mike Gnewikow, Cynthia Erdman, Deb Buswell, Mark Pierce, Kate Schanhofer, Pam Buchda, Greg Zingler, Craig Scott, Jolynn Schmidt, Joan Greendeer-Lee, Cindy Zahrte, Spencer Stephens, Jeremy Haldeman,Tracy Perkins and student representatives Anna Jackson and Noelle Adler.