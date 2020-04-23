Tomah Farmer's Market opening suspended

In this case the term suspended offers hope comparative to the term cancelled.

Tomah Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz announced earlier this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic response and to follow the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups when using outside park facilities, the opening of the Tomah Farmer's Market at Gillett Park is suspended until the “Safer at Home” order has been lifted or until the city feels it is safe for the Market to be open.

For updates please follow the City of Tomah website at www.cityoftomahonline.com or contact the City of Tomah at 608-374-7420.