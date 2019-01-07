Tomah Festival sold to Texas business owner

Tomah's Festival Foods store has been sold to a Texas business owner.

The sale was announced Thursday. The buyer is Mark Molter, Frisco, Texas, who owns MRM Investments. The sale is effective later this summer.

Molter has applied for a Class A liquor and beer license in Tomah Wednesday under the name Molter Family Markets LLC.

Festival director of community involvement Brian Stenzel said the new owner intends to operate the site as a grocery store. According to a Festival press release Festvial president and CEO Mark Skogen said the circumstances surrounding the Tomah location were unique. Festival has no plans to sell any of its other locations, he added.

"We have had multiple buyers interested in the Tomah store since we began operations, and the timing is right now for us to sell," Skogen said.

The sale impacts 35 full-time workers and 65 part-timers, according to the press release. The release said Festival is working with Molter "regarding continuing employment options for all Tomah Festival Foods associates."

There is currently a Walmart Supercenter and an ALDI in addition to the Festival Foods in Tomah.

The Tomah Festival Foods location was previously a Gordy's Market, a Chippewa Falls-based grocery store.

Tomah Chamber and Vistors Center president Tina Thompson said Festival Foods was a solid business entity in Tomah and is hoping for the same relationship with the new owner.

"Festival was a good Chamber partner and we hope to continue a positive relationship with the new owners," Thompson said.