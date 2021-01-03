Tomah FFA Chapter elects its first all-female officer team

For the first time ever, the Tomah FFA Chapter has an all-female officer team, all seven of whom were elected as officers by their peers. This year’s officer team includes President Skylar Pierce, Vice President Hanna Walters, Secretary Kendyl Hericks, Treasurer Kennedy Noth, Reporter Erin Perry, Sentinel Cally Von Haden and Historian Marissa Moser.

“I think it’s pretty neat. We’re seeing about a 50/50 split between girls and boys in FFA. Across the National FFA, there has been a trend in females stepping into those leadership positions,” said Advisor Emma Huber. “I don’t know the exact stats, but something like 60 percent of FFA leadership positions are now held by girls.”

According to Advisor Nelda Bailey, the agriculture industry is still very much male dominated, however, the tides are changing as gender stereotypes continue to break down across a variety of professions.

“I think it’s just a little bit more open than it used to be,” she said.

The FFA did not even allow females to be chapter members until 1969. “That’s only 52 years ago, which seems like a long time to these girls because in their whole lives they haven’t really ever been told that they aren’t allowed to do anything just because they’re girls,” Huber said.

“My grandparents who were in FFA talk about how most of the time it was all males, not a lot of females,” President Skylar Pierce said. “It was very male dominated so I think us having an all-girl officer team can show girls that they can be a part of something like FFA and not be judged for it.”

Vice President Hannah Walters, who has been in FFA for four years, added that her dad grew up on a dairy farm with eight sisters. He was in FFA, but none of his sisters were.

“Being the first officer team to be an all-girls team is pretty cool,” Secretary Kendyl Hericks added.

In order for FFA members to become officers, they must first apply. On the application, the candidate must explain how they have participated in fundraising in the past, what leadership experience they have gained through FFA as well as what activities they are involved in outside of FFA.

Applicants have to do well in school, or they could become ineligible if they cannot maintain a certain grade point average due to poor grades.

Other general questions on the application include the applicants’ favorite events and how they plan to encourage more people to join FFA and leadership characteristics they see within themselves that would benefit the chapter.

After they apply, those applications are made public for any member in the FFA chapter to read through and pick from the candidate pool who they feel would make the best officers.

A final statement is submitted out to all of the voting FFA members as to why the applicants think they should be elected as an officer.

“We typically pick how many officers a chapter will have based on what the total chapter membership is,” said Huber, adding that last year, the Tomah FFA Chapter had about 75 high school members, 10 of which applied to be officers.

Once elected, officers are responsible for organizing and running chapter events and meetings. They are also responsible for keeping chapter members involved in activities and spreading the word about FFA.

“FFA has been a big part of my life and I always have enjoyed going to different conferences and I just wanted to be more involved in the chapter,” said Pierce, who has been in FFA for five years.

Hericks added that she wanted to be a part of FFA in some way ever since she was younger before joining the Tomah chapter six years ago.

Once elected, an officer is not automatically an officer the following year, they have to reapply and be reelected by the rest of the members. According to Huber, all of Tomah’s FFA current officers are juniors and second year officers.

“I think they do an excellent job representing our chapter as a whole and not just looking at what the girls in our chapter want to do, but what everyone wants to do,” she said.

With having been on the officer team with male officers, the girls feel that the all-female dynamic works well.

“None of us are exactly alike, we all have different inputs,” Hericks said. “When we had boys on the team, they would nitpick things we would say. Now, we agree on one thing and we don’t second guess ourselves.”

“And we’re definitely a lot more fun than the guys,” Pierce joked.

Huber said it’s worth noting that even though the girls are all good friends outside of FFA, they are extremely welcoming to all of Tomah’s FFA members.

“They’re not afraid to invite new people to do things and be open to mentoring younger members,” Huber said. “This group of girls is just really, stinking awesome and we’re lucky to have them.”