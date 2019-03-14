Tomah Firefighters Recognized

The Tomah Fire Department held its banquet in January to recognize volunteer service from 2018 at the Tomah Knights of Columbus. Tomah fire chief Tim Adler expressed thanks to volunteers for time and service to the department. Awards were presented for Firefighter of the Year, Jared Tessman, Special Chief's Award to Jerry Steele and Joe Kube and 20 year recognition to Dave Baggot. Steele is a 17-year veteran of the department. Kube is one of three assistant fire chiefs. Baggot is also safety officer. Tessman has been a volunteer six years. Contributed photos