Friday, March 15, 2019
Home / News / Tomah Firefighters Recognized

Tomah Firefighters Recognized

Thu, 03/14/2019 - 10:07am admin1

The Tomah Fire Department held its banquet in January to recognize volunteer service from 2018 at the Tomah Knights of Columbus. Tomah fire chief Tim Adler expressed thanks to volunteers for time and service to the department. Awards were presented for Firefighter of the Year, Jared Tessman, Special Chief's Award to Jerry Steele and Joe Kube and 20 year recognition to Dave Baggot. Steele is a 17-year veteran of the department. Kube is one of three assistant fire chiefs. Baggot is also safety officer. Tessman has been a volunteer six years. Contributed photos

 

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here