Tomah girls invited to ‘Discover Girl Scouts’ Oct. 3

Girls in grades K-12 and their families can attend a free ‘Discover Girl Scouts’ night at Tomah Middle School on Thurs., Oct. 3.

From 6 to 7 p.m., girls interested in learning more about the organization can participate in a hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activity, similar to certain opportunities offered through Girl Scouts. Families will learn more about the Girl Scout experience, how troops are formed and what to expect in the first year.

Girls and adults who are prepared to complete their membership registration can do so at the event. Financial assistance and fee waivers are available for membership costs and camp opportunities for families that qualify for the federal Free and Reduced-Price Meals program.

Families that cannot attend the Oct. 3 event can still sign up their girl for Girl Scouts by visiting Badgerland’s website, (www.gsbadgerland.org), emailing info@gsbadgerland.org or calling 800-236-2710.

Girl Scouts is the premier leadership organization for girls in America, centering its programming around STEM, the outdoors, entrepreneurship, and the development of practical life skills. Studies by the Girl Scout Research Institute proves Girl Scouts’ all-girl, girl-led environment helps girls thrive in five key ways: developing a strong sense of self; seeking challenges and learning from setbacks; displaying positive values; forming and maintaining healthy relationships; and identifying and solving problems in the community.

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland Council serves 23 counties in south-central and southwest Wisconsin, as well as Houston County in Minnesota and Allamakee County in Iowa. Its service centers are in Madison, Janesville, Platteville and La Crosse.