Tomah Health accepts facemask donation

What started as a few simple email questions has exploded into a community wide effort to provide facemasks to health care employees at Tomah Health.

“The emails started about a week ago and quickly exploded into a social media campaign that has been gaining a lot of momentum,” Tomah Health marketing & public relations director Eric Prise said of the local facemask project.

Prise said he originally reached out to First United Methodist Church pastor Krysta Deede of Tomah who had telephoned the hospital looking for ways to help staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I also contacted Tomah resident Laura Bishop who helped with our Tomah Health community quilt project. Both pastor Krysta and Laura really took the ball and ran with it reaching out to church volunteers and community residents via social media,” Prise said.

Since then, Prise said the sewing campaign has resulted in more than 100 facemasks. The first batch was delivered to the hospital March 27.

“This was an essential thing for us to show that we are community in this situation together; and that together we can do more,” pastor Krysta said. “I am but the delivery person- there are so many people creating the masks, they are the ones who we owe appreciation and gratitude,” she added in a Face book post.

Prise said people involved have not only donated their time to sew the masks, but have provided their own supplies. “The Tomah Walmart also contributed fabric and supplies for the effort,” Prise said.

Prise said mask instructions, including a video are available on the Tomah Health webpage at www.tomahhealth.org and on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Prise said materials and completed masks can still be dropped off in special containers located outside the First United Methodist Church at 1105 Butts Ave., Tomah.

Tomah Health Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre, MSN RN, said the hospital is extremely thankful to everyone who has made the masks that will be worn by hospital staff over current N95 masks to help prolong use of the hospital masks.

“These masks will not only benefit the hospital but also community members who made need them as well. The effort is greatly appreciated.”