Tomah Health and Gundersen Tomah Clinic to host open house

Area residents have an opportunity to discover new and expanded healthcare services during an open house of the recently constructed Gundersen Tomah Clinic and Tomah Health on Friday, Sept. 13 from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Gopher Drive, off I-90 in Tomah.

The Gundersen Tomah Clinic located at 505 Gopher Drive opened Aug. 26 in a two-story, 77,000 square-foot facility that includes medical, eye, behavioral health, orthodontics, oral surgery, renal dialysis and several other specialty services, including a Gundersen Pharmacy. Gundersen's former medical clinic in Tomah at 1330 North Superior Ave. was built in 1995 and was approximately 25,000 square feet.

One of the biggest additions at the new clinic is the Gundersen Comprehensive Cancer Center. Patients diagnosed with cancer can receive most of their medical and oncology services at the Tomah Cancer Center, including radiation treatment.

Formerly known as Tomah Memorial Hospital, the new Tomah Health is located at 501 Gopher Drive, adjacent to the Gundersen Clinic on the 40-acre campus.

The three-story, 140,000 square foot Tomah Health is a 25 -bed critical access facility accredited by The Joint Commission featuring 24-hour, Emergency and Urgent Care, Medical/Surgical Inpatient and Outpatient Care, Diagnostic Imaging, Infusion Services, Women's Health with obstetrics and water birth options, Rehabilitation services with Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Pathology and Cardiac Rehabilitation, Laboratory, In house Pharmacy, Nutrition Services, Sleep Services, Respiratory Therapy and Community Outreach programs.

Tomah Health will open Oct. 2 and relocate from its current 1952 constructed facility at 321 Butts Avenue in Tomah.

There will be tours of the two new facilities along with a chance to meet staff and discover all the services the healthcare organizations offer in Tomah.