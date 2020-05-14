Tomah Health honors Olson with DAISY Award

Megan Olson has always wanted to be a nurse and hoped one day she would be recognized as a DAISY nurse. The Tomah Health Women’s Health Services registered nurse realized her goal when named the hospital’s 2020 recipient of the internationally recognized DAISY Award as part of National Hospital Week.

The recognition program was established by the not-for-profit DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, California, by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who at the age of 33, died in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an auto-immune disease. Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation said the care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

“I’m surprised and very honored. I never imagined that I would receive this,” said Olson, BSN, RN, of the announcement. “I look at the previous winners – Abby Rose and Paige Woggon- they were such amazing nurses and they definitely deserved it and I wasn’t sure I was up to that,” Olson said.

Despite the high standards of previous winners, Olson said she had great teachers guide her. “I definitely learned from the best – Carrie Lord, Kathy Faron- they all kind of trained me. They were all great preceptors and I attribute my knowledge and achievements to them because they have trained me to be who I am as a nurse,” Olson said.

As a registered nurse in Women’s Health Services at Tomah Health the last eight years, Olson gets to do something that she loves- take care of babies. “Ever since I was a little girl I thought I would do mom and baby type stuff because I love babies,” she said. “My mother was a nurse and so she would come home with stories of things, and it always intrigued me.”

A woman who had her baby at Tomah Health in November nominated Olson for the recognition. “Throughout the entire process, Megan would interact, share, and talk with us making me feel like anything other than a patient. She is just an incredible nurse,” the woman wrote in the nomination form. “She had no idea of the privilege we felt to have such an exceptional nurse and one of the best nurses Tomah Health could have offered us,” the woman added.

Olson said it was heartwarming to read the nomination. “You go into a room and you do the job and sometimes you lose track of the personable traits that it takes to be a good nurse,” Olson said. “I can imagine in that situation of what happened that she was concerned and she knew what was happening with her baby. I’m glad that I was able to be that calming presence for her.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Olson said it is extra important to connect with patients. “It is different; we mask and wear face shields in patient care and feel that takes away the personal touch that we normally have. They can’t see when we smile and can’t see when we’re talking or read our lips, so we have to make sure they understand what we are saying. Making sure that they are aware of everything and comfortable are some of the key points,” Olson said.

Tomah Health chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, RN, said Olson is the type of nurse that exemplifies the DAISY award. “It’s great to see Megan receive the award because she has really grown in the profession here. She started here as a CNA (certified nursing assistant), she became a nurse intern and then became an RN here,” Myhre said. “She is very caring, she has a wonderful skill set and connects with people and thinks of the patient as a person.”

Olson was one of 28 nurses nominated for the award this year. She is the fourth person to receive the DAISY award since the hospital first implemented it in 2017. “The DAISY Award is a little different because it really talks to the connection that a nurse has with a patient, which is different from other awards or certifications,” Myhre said. “It is extremely important to acknowledge the special work that nurses do.”

Myhre added that patients, families and colleagues can nominate nurses for the recognition using a DAISY Award nomination form located on the hospital’s website at www.tomahhealth.org.

“It really shows that nurses are valued which I think is really important in this the ‘Year of the Nurse - 2020'”, Myhre said. “In the middle of a pandemic it really speaks to what we do; what we bring to the table – we are partners and part of the care team and the DAISY Award highlights that.”

More than 160 nurses work at Tomah Health.