Tomah Health honors Teresa Williams

Tomah Health will never forget registered nurse Teresa Williams.

Officials paid tribute to Williams by installing a bench and flowers along the walking path on the south side of the Tomah Health campus May 6 during National Nurses' Week.

Originally donated by Tomah High School ‘action room’ students in 2009, the bench was initially placed outside Tomah Memorial Hospital as part of a special memory garden honoring Williams who died July 22, 2009, as the result of a domestic violence dispute.

CEO Phil Stuart said it was fitting to remember Williams during national nurses’ week.

“When the bench was donated at the old facility, one of the things that we assured the staff was that we would move it to our new location and that we would start in the spring,” he said. “The fact that it took place during national nurses’ week coincides with how we are remembering one of our own nurses,” Stuart added.

Stuart said Williams, a 12 yr. hospital obstetrics department registered nurse, made a major impact on the people she worked with, along with patients and the community. “There were a lot of things that she impacted during her life and afterward, so it truly recognizes her as a quality nurse who was liked by staff and patients,” he added.

Tomah Health Facility Services maintenance tech Taylor McMullen who did the majority of the work on the new landscaping said they decided to plant mums near the bench after talking to William’s daughter.

“I contacted Devyn (Prielipp) who said Teresa’s mother used to call her daughter ‘mums’ after the flower, so we thought it was fitting to plant mums near the bench,” McMullen said.

Stuart said former hospital employee Ardeen Farmer who tragically lost her daughter proposed the original idea for the Tomah Memorial healing garden. “She (Ardeen) had the idea to build a healing garden or a place where people could go that would give them an opportunity to sit in a quiet, peaceful environment and reflect,” Stuart recalled.

Stuart said officials plan to add additional landscaping along the Tomah Health walking path including a second memory area.

“There’s at least one other bench or memory area that is planned right now that will be put up this spring or early summer.”

He said the walking path, which measures seven-tenths of a mile, was designed to offer the community a place to enhance their wellness, which is part of the mission of the organization.