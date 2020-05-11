Tomah Holiday Parade going stationary for 2020

Everybody loves a parade, even if the parade that is not a parade in the traditional sense.

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center is carrying on its seasonal tradition with the annual holiday parade themed "Keep 'er Merry and Bright"

"As is everything in 2020, this parade will be different from previous years," said Chamber president Tina Thompson. "This year, the parade will be stationary, and spectators will be asked to stay in their vehicles and drive through the guided parade route. But we are hoping that the community will embrace the temporary change due to COVID-19 circumstances this year. This is one small way we can continue to celebrate the holidays traditions, even if it does look a bit different”.

The stationary parade begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 along the backside of Recreation Park in Tomah. Spectators are invited to enter Recreation Park only from the north-east entrance of the park on Grassman Street.

Upon entering the park, spectators will be guided through the route which will exit on the south side of the park on County Highway CM. Following the parade, spectators are encouraged to attend the Tomah Holiday Lights at Winnebago Park.

Organizations wishing to have a unit in the parade are asked to register with the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center at tomahwisconsin.com or on their Facebook event page by Monday, Nov. 23 at noon.

Details regarding line up will be provided after registration is closed. Participants are encouraged to decorate their float in the theme of “Keep ‘er Merry and Bright”. Any businesses or organizations wanting to contribute hand outs, coupons or candy will need to drop off their items at the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center’s office by Monday, Nov. 23 at noon. Each spectator vehicle will be given a small gift bag of contributed items at the parade so there is fewer touch points between the public.

Volunteers will be needed for this event. If you are able to help, please contact the Chamber staff. For more information, contact the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center at 608-372-2166 or info@tomahwisconsin.com.

Mr. Ed's Thanksgiving Dinner will be limited this year

Mr. Ed’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held for the 28th consecutive year on Thanksgiving day, November 26th. This year, due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, there will only be shut in deliveries and pick up dinners while food supplies last.

Deliveries and pick up orders will begin at 11:00 AM on Thanksgiving Day. Pick up orders will be done on a first come, first served basis. The free traditional dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, corn a dinner roll and a slice of pie (while available).

Ed Thompson, for whom the dinner continues in memoriam, founded the dinner in 1992 after falling on hard times the year before. After his passing in 2011, his family in the area continued his tradition. Ed Thompson served two nonconsecutive terms as Tomah’s mayor, was a former alderperson and owned the Tee Pee Supper Club until his passing.

Tina Thompson, Ed’s daughter in law, and event organizer, stated that “we are honored to be able to carry on this tradition in Ed’s memory. We know that he would be sad to not all be together in a big room, laughing, hugging and sharing stories, but he would want this to continue and for us to serve. His love and service live on through this holiday of gratitude”.

On Thanksgiving day, meals can be picked up at the front entrance of Murray’s on Main at 810 Superior Ave. in Tomah beginning at 11 a.m. There will be no in-person dining. Donations of pie can be dropped off at Murray’s on Main before Thanksgiving. Deliveries can be requested by calling Tina Thompson at 608-343-4956 no later than Monday, Nov. 23. Cash donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the free dinner. Donations can be made the day of or by mailing them to Mr. Ed’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 119 Alyssa St, Tomah, 54660

Volunteer opportunities are available, but will be limited this year. They hope to again expand all opportunities again in 2021.