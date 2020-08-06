Tomah library outlines summer activities

Area youth may not be able to visit the Tomah Public Library in person because ofcoronavirus restrictions.

But library staff still have a full summer of reading and education activities planned through social media. Children's librarian Dave Deprey (Mr. Dave) has a full slate of activities starting June 15.

Mr. Dave’s Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 15 through Aug. 23. Digital and physical reading logs available starting June 15. Read for fun this summer and prevent summer learning loss. Keep track of what you read and earn some prizes from the Tomah Public Library. This year you may enter for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Lite, or Walmart gift card thanks Friends of the Tomah Public Library.

Two Reading Log Options

This summer the library is excited to offer reading programs through the Beanstack app or web site, where babies, kids, and teens can participate to win prizes. This is the best way to track your progress. They encourage patrons to try the digital reading log this summer. This option includes activities. Also, earn some pretty sweet digital badges. If you have questions along the way, please email Mr. Dave, at youthservicestpl@gmail.com. You may also call the library at 608-374-7470.

Free digital reading and activity log through Beanstack

Download the Beanstack Tracker app on your device’s app store.

Locate the Tomah Public Library from the drop down menu

Create a login

You can also get started using the following website https://tomapubliclibrary.beanstack.org

Physical Reading Logs

Register, download, and print @ home via the Tomah Public Library website.

https://tomahpubliclibrary.org/mr-daves-summer-programs or arrange a drop-off/pick-up by emailing Mr. Dave at youthservicestpl@gmail.com. You may also call (608) 374-7470 to arrange a time to pick up a reading log.

Curb-Side Pick-up of Library Materials

1) Check the online catalog to see if we own an item you wish to borrow. You can access the catalog via our website, tomahpubliclibrary.org. Struggling to find something for your kiddo to read? Just ask, preferably email Mr. Dave at youthservicestpl@gmail.com.

2) Call 608-374-7470, or email us at tomah_public_library@yahoo.com, with the titles you would like. We will need your name and phone number in order to let you know when the items will be available.

3) We will contact you to arrange a time for you to pick up your items.

Tomah Public Library Summer Programming

Little Movers Zoom Storytime

Our story time designed for active little ones presented on Zoom. We dance, we move, and move, and move, and move. Mr. Dave will also be sharing a story. Please register for this storytime by emailing Mr. Dave at youthservicestpl@gmail.com. You may also register by visiting, tomahpubliclibrary.org/mr-dave-happenings

Tuesdays 11:15AM -- June 16 toAug. 18

Storytime Live on YouTube with Mr. Dave

Children of all ages are invited to join Mr. Dave for our classic storytime with a slight twist. Mr Dave will read stories, sing, and allow some time for interaction! Links available through, tomahpubliclibrary.org/mr-dave-happenings, and the library's Facebook page.

Mondays 6:30PM -- June 15 to Aug. 17

Tuesdays 10AM -- June 16 to Aug. 18

Mr. Dave’s Studio Storytime

Each week Mr. Dave will post a storytime on the Tomah Public Library’s website, https://tomahpubliclibrary.org/mr-dave-happenings. These will be designed for children of all ages, but anyone is welcome to view. We’ll share some awesome books, sing, and I’m sure Mr. Dave’s cat will make an appearance.

Available June 15 to Aug. 17

Lunch Bunch

This program is designed for children second grade and up. Get your lunch ready and listen to Mr. Dave read a chapter from a book on Zoom. We will hang out and color after if you’d like. Please register for Lunch Bunch by emailing Mr. Dave at youthservicestpl@gmail.com. You may also register by visiting, tomahpubliclibrary.org/mr-dave-happenings

Tuesdays 12:30PM -- June 16 to Aug. 18

I Can Read Digital Book Club

This program is for beginning readers and will be presented on Zoom. Read a book to Mr. Dave, and talk about books you’d suggest to friends. Please register for I Can Read Book Club by emailing Mr. Dave at youthservicestpl@gmail.com. We will finish with a story shared by Mr. Dave. You may also register by visiting, tomahpubliclibrary.org/mr-dave-happenings

Mondays 2PM-3PM -- June 15 to Aug. 17

Teen Book Club Live

Come talk about what you are currently reading, and then listen to Mr. Dave read from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling. This is an online event for teens (12-18 years of age). Please register by emailing Mr. Dave at youthservicestpl@gmail.com You may also register by visiting, tomahpubliclibrary.org/mr-dave-happenings

Mondays 11AM-12PM (ages 12-18) -- June 15 to Aug. 17