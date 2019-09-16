Tomah library screens films for festival

The Tomah Public Library will have a connection with the Academy Awards in 2020.

The library was selected as a screening location for the Manhatten Short Film Festival. Starting Thursday, Sept. 26 the library will host screenings for 10 film shorts with a global flavor. Other dates are Sept. 28, Sept. 29, Oct. 3, Oct. 4 and Oct. 6. All screenings start at 6 p.m. except Sunday, Sept. 29, which starts at 10 a.m.

Tomah library director Irma Keller said this is the first time for the event at the library and is the closest location for the screening. It is another element to highlight the adult library program, she added.

The Manhatten Short Festival has existed for 22 years. According to information the screenings will involve approximately 100,000 people in more than 400 venues across six continents who will have the chance to vote on their favorite film.

The 10 film shorts are finalists of 1,250 entries to Manhatten Short from more than 70 countries. Judges will be those who attend the screenings. They receive a ballot card to vote for the best short film and actor. Ballots will be sent to and tallied at the Manhatten Short headquarters.

Winners will be announced Oct. 6 on ManhattenShort.com. Screenings qualify each of the selected short films for 2020 Academy Award recognition. In 2019, two Manhatten Short films made the Oscar short list, the final 10.

Screening time for each short is in the 13 to 17 minute range. The total time to watch all 10 is two and 1/2 hours, Keller said.

Be prepared to be engaged. Some are foreign films and will include subtitles. They are from France, United States (2), Iran, Canada, Britain (3), Finland and Germany. Be aware as some films contain mature themes. Titles are: NEFTA Football Club, Debris, Driving Lessons, Tipped, Sylvia, The Match, This Time Away, Malou, A Family Affair and At the End of the World.

There is no screening admission. Donations are welcome. For more information there are flyers available at the library or call 374-7470.

Another bonus for those who attend, according to Keller. There will be cake. Come, be entertained, be engaged with the Academy awards and enjoy cake, Keller adds.