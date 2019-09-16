Tomah man accused of killing infant son pleads to lesser charge

A Warrens man charged in the death of his three-month-old son in Nov. 2015, pleaded guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court last week to a reduced charge.

Troy Tralmer, 30, was facing 60 years in prison after the Monroe County District Attorney's office charged him with first-degree reckless homicide and physical abuse of a child causing great bodily harm. Last Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of child neglect causing great bodily harm.

The reduced charge carries a penalty of up to a 12-and-a-half-years in prison. Judge Mark Goodman set a Dec. 18 sentencing date.

In the criminal complaint, the DA's office had contended that Tralmer’s three-month old son sustained far worse injuries than Tralmer acknowledged after he called 9-1-1 on Nov. 5 to report his son was not breathing.

The baby had suffered a skull fracture and the only person that was with the child at the time of the incident was Tralmer, the complaint states.

Tralmer said the baby was choking and he tried to give him CPR. In his attempt to do so, he accidently hit the baby’s head on a counter, according to the complaint. Later, he said the CPR he administered included the Heimlich maneuver by striking the baby on his back, during which he accidentally dropped the baby, who fell to the floor.

The baby was rushed via ambulance to a La Crosse hospital where doctors determined he had suffered a skull fracture, retinal hemorrhage and subdural hemorrhage. he died two days later.

Tralmer also told police that in late October, he was traveling with the baby and stopped to change him. He laid the infant on the backseat of his truck, and then went to move the front seat forward in order to change him. In those brief moments, he said the baby rolled off of the backseat and fell to the floorboard. Tralmer said the baby cried, but he calmed quickly and ultimately seemed fine.

An autopsy performed indicated the baby had suffered multiple broken ribs that were in stages of healing. Seven ribs on the child’s right side were broken, and his liver was lacerated. Doctors indicated the infant’s injuries were more significant than from a fall or from CPR as Tralmer had described and could not have come from a short fall or an accidental bump, the complaint indicates.

At last week's plea hearing, Tralmer's attorney, Rebecca Coffee, argued that Tralmer was merely negligent and was under the influence of marijuana when the incident happened and he dropped the infant accidentally.

Tralmer is still charged with physical child abuse in a second case stemming from an earlier incident in Warrens involving his ex-girlfriend’s daughter. According to that complaint, the girl, who was between five and seven years old at the time, revealed to her mother that Tralmer had swung her into a counter when he was babysitting her at his mother's home in Warrens.

The girl, who was nine when she told her mother of the incident, told authorities Tralmer was mad at her for touching a camera. She said Tralmer had swung her around and let her go on several other occasions, each time when nobody else was around.

She said Tralmer had swung her into a bed, causing her to temporarily lose her eye sight, according to the complaint. She told investigators that she was afraid to tell anyone about it because she was afraid of what Tralmer might do.

That case also is expected to be resolved at the Dec. 18 sentencing hearing.