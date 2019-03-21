Tomah man arrested after crashing into a residence

Justin R. Smith, 32, of Tomah was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court Monday with operating while intoxicated as a fourth offense, possession of THC as a second offense, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and operating while revoked.

On March 15, at approximately 9:10 p.m., law enforcement officer was dispatched to a single vehicle crash. According to the complaint, the vehicle was reported to have left the roadway and struck a residence on Glendale Ave. in Tomah.

Upon arrival, officers observed tire tracks heading northbound from N. Glendale Ave. through two snow banks. At the end of the tire tracks, officers reportedly observed damage to the house on the south side and observed a gray Buick in the driveway that appeared to have also crashed into a pick up truck.

The driver, identified as Smith, complained of soreness in his leg but initially refused medical treatment. Smith allegedly told officers he remembered seeing snow in his face and he was trying to stop.

When asked if he knew where he was, he allegedly stated, “I know I’m in Tomah” but could not say specifically. He told officers he said he was trying to get to a friend’s house located near Festival Foods, which was the opposite direction he was traveling.

Smith’s eyes were reportedly blood shot and his pupils were dilated. He allegedly told officers he did not have any form of ID on his person because his driving privileges had been revoked.

Smith reportedly told officers he had been in the vehicle alone. He denied having any alcohol, ingesting any illegal drugs or taking any prescription medications.

He also allegedly claimed, he had recently had problems with passing out but had not been diagnosed with narcolepsy.

Due to officers’ observation of Smith’s eyes, confusion and inability to operate a motor vehicle safely, Smith was run through field sobriety tests and numerous clues were reportedly observed.

A K9 sniff of the vehicle resulted in a positive alert and a search was conducted. Officers allegedly found a marijuana cigarette in a plastic container inside of the vehicle.

Smith was taken into custody and a $500 cash bond was set. Smith will make another appearance in front of Judge Mark Goodman on March 26 at 10 a.m.