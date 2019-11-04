Tomah man arrested after heated interaction with law enforcement

Benny C. Vann II, 25, of Tomah was arrested last Thursday following a tense interaction with law enforcement officers.

On April 4, at approximately 6:48 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to the 100 block of W. Jackson St. in Tomah for a disturbance that had reportedly been occurring throughout the night.

According to the complaint, the caller indicated the neighbors were yelling, screaming and breaking out windows and it was believed that one of the involved parties was armed with a hatchet.

Upon arrival, officers could reportedly see glass from a broken window on the sidewalk in front of the house and they could hear someone yelling from the rear of the residence.

As officers approached the backyard, they found Lisa Smith who allegedly stated she is the caretaker for her son, Vann, due to a “traumatic brain injury.”

Smith allegedly told officers Vann was having a rough morning and that he had not taken his medication. She had several scratches on her face and near her right eye and she stated Vann allegedly hit her.

She reportedly told officers that Vann might fight with them, mentioned he had mace and that he was inside the residence.

Officers made contact with Vann at the front of the residence. He allegedly refused to cooperate and challenged the officers.

Prior to exiting the residence, Vann reportedly busted a window in a screen door. He then allegedly pointed an object at officers that resembled a firearm and told officers to shoot him.

According to the complaint, Vann continued to advance on officers and they recognized there was an orange tip at the front of the weapon. Vann was allegedly “firing” a liquid from the weapon directly towards them, which was later determined to be MACE.

As officers were attempting to deescalate the situation, Vann continued to refuse to comply. One of the officers utilized a Taser, which was effective and officers were able to place Vann in handcuffs.

Vann was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court on Monday with resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of THC, two counts of disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to use oleoresin device on an officer. A $1,000 signature bond was set.

He will make an initial appearance in front of Judge Mark Goodman on April 29 at 9 a.m.