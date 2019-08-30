Tomah man attempts armed robbery

On August 29, at approximately 3:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to Uptown Pizza in Tomah for an armed robbery that was about to take place. Officers were quickly on scene and learned the suspect, Donald J. Winters, 35, of Tomah, was inside the business.

As this information was being told to Officers, Winters allegedly exited the restaurant. He was taken into custody without further incident and a facsimile firearm was reportedly located in his back pocket; no employees were harmed during this incident.

During a search of Winters’ person, officers reportedly located thousands of dollars of counterfeit one hundred dollar bills. Winters is currently on bond through Monroe County for domestic abuse charges and is prohibited from consuming alcohol; Winters was allegedly intoxicated during the attempted robbery.

Winters was booked into the Monroe County Jail for attempted armed robbery and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Assisting the Tomah Police Department was the Monroe County Communications Center.