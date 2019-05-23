Tomah man charged after police find deceased dog

On May 16, Corwin J. Harper, 27, of Tomah was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with mistreatment of animals causing death and intentionally failing to provide food for an animal after law enforcement was dispatched to his residence for the report of two potentially deceased dogs.

According to the complaint, on May 11, at 6:24 p.m., officers responded to 522 Williams Street in Tomah where a caller informed officers that one of the dogs was in the backyard and there was potentially a second dog under the porch of the residence.

The caller informed officers the dog laying in a fenced enclosure in the backyard of the residence had not moved since approximately 11 a.m. that morning. He reported seeing Harper allegedly leave the residence in a hurry around 5:30 p.m. the previous evening and that he had not seen him or anyone else around the house since.

Officers entered the backyard and observed a brown, medium-sized dog lying motionless in the enclosure. The dog did not appear to be breathing, was cold to the touch and stiff; it was believed that the dog had been deceased for some time.

There was allegedly no food or water source for the dog inside of the enclosure. While in the backyard, the officers could hear another dog barking in the interior of the residence; it reportedly appeared as though the dog was confined to a single room of the residence.

Officers spoke with Harper over the phone, who allegedly stated both of the dogs were fine when he was at the house last. Harper allegedly refused to come to the house and was unreceptive to officer demands.

Harper was reportedly informed that the death of the dog seemed suspicious, as there was no food or water in the enclosure for the animal. Harper was also told by investigators that they were concerned for the safety and welfare of the dog inside the residence.

Officers reportedly informed Harper that if he did not come to the residence, forced entry would have to be made and the dog would have to go with the Monroe County Humane Officer.

Harper allegedly continued to refuse to give officers consent to enter the house until he was informed that officers would be entering the home without consent as community caretakers of the domesticated animal whose life may be endangered.

According to the complaint, officers entered the residence where the smell of urine and feces was reportedly “overwhelming.” The kitchen was allegedly filthy and the dog, a pit bull, was alive.

The dog was living in a bathroom, where officers observed piles of feces and puddles of urine on the floor.

The dog was confiscated by the humane officer and transported to a local animal shelter. The deceased dog was taken to a local veterinarian clinic for an autopsy.

According to Wisconsin statutes, no person may treat any animal in a cruel manner, which is defined as causing unnecessary and excessive pain or suffering or unjustifiable injury or death. The statute also states no person owning or responsible for any animal may fail to supply the animal with a sufficient supply of food and water.

Any person who intentionally violates these statutes resulting in the mutilation, disfigurement or death of an animal is guilty of a class one felony.

If convicted, Harper faces up to three years and six months in prison and he may be fined no more than $10,000. He is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Mark Goodman on June 17 at 9 a.m.