Tomah man charged with attempted armed robbery

Jakob M.E. Layland, 21, of Tomah was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court June 7 with attempted armed robbery with threat of force as a repeat offender, attempted theft by use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property by use of a dangerous weapon as a repeater and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon as a repeater; bond was set at $1,500 cash.

On June 5, officers were dispatched to Kwik Trip North on McCoy Blvd in Tomah for a robbery. According to the complaint, dispatch was advised that the suspect, Layland, allegedly held up a knife and requested money from the store manager.

The manager told investigators he was working at the register when Layland allegedly came up and demanded money and the manger reportedly told Layland “no.” Shortly afterwards, the manager noticed Layland had a knife pointed at him.

When the manager stated he was going to call the police, Layland allegedly became frustrated and stabbed the knife into the credit card machine. Layland then left the store and exited the parking lot in an older red truck traveling towards the intersection of Highways 12 and 21; the knife was left in the credit card machine.

Investigators watched video surveillance to obtain a full plate number of the vehicle, which came back registered to an individual who resided on Hwy 173. At the residence officers obtained Layland’s name and he was found to match the description given by the store manager.

Shortly afterwards, investigators were informed by dispatch that a phone call had come in from an unknown male who allegedly admitted to committing the attempted robbery but he would not identify himself or his whereabouts.

A short time later, an officer advised he located Layland walking away from Kwik Trip South on Superior Ave. near Cameron St. An employee reported Layland had allegedly come in to the store and stated he was scared and that she should call the police because he had just attempted to rob Kwik Trip North.

After he was taken into custody, Layland told investigators that he had planned the attempted robbery because he needed the money.

Layland is scheduled to make an initial appearance in front of Judge Mark Goodman on June 17 at 9 a.m.