Tomah man charged with battery and sexual assault

On May 2, at approximately 11:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Flare Avenue in the Township of LaGrange. According to the complaint, the caller alleged she had been assaulted and raped by Jonathon D. Resop, 34, of Tomah.

The 33-year-old victim told investigators her and Resop share a house and have two children together. She explained she and Resop have had an on/off relationship for the past 15 years.

According to the victim, she moved back into the residence in March to try and make things work with Resop, which lasted only a few weeks before she decided their relationship wasn’t going to work out.

The victim said she began dating another man in late April and remained living in the residence with Resop while trying to work out living arrangements.

On the evening of the alleged incident, the victim had spent the evening with her boyfriend and estimated she returned to the residence around 10:30 p.m.

While the victim was in her bedroom, Resop allegedly confronted her and punched her on the left side of her face when she fell to the bed. Resop reportedly continued to punch the victim with both fists “from one side to the other” yelling, “you were with him, weren’t you?” allegedly giving the victim no time to respond.

The victim told investigators she ended up on the floor and reportedly stated, “I don’t remember a lot of it, I just remember the stinging and ringing.”

Once the victim was on the floor, she said Resop allegedly had his elbow around her neck so tight she could not breath. The victim reported, Resop then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

According to the complaint, the victim had significant injuries to the left side of her face, including bruising. She was reportedly bleeding and her left eye was almost swollen shut and she also had a large contusion starting on her jawbone.

Resop allegedly told the victim he was going to kill himself when he wrote an alleged suicide note, which was later found by law enforcement in the kitchen of the residence.

As Resop was reportedly showing the victim on his computer how he knew where she had been that evening, she said she ran outside and hid in the yard.

The victim told investigators Resop left for a short time before returning briefly to retrieve something in the house that she alleged may have been a gun. Resop later told investigators he had returned to grab his wallet and cell phone.

Following the incident, the victim was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital.

On May 3, investigators received a phone call from Resop’s father who reported his son was going to turn himself in and he also confirmed his son did not have a gun.

Resop allegedly told investigators he had hit the victim but claimed he neither choked her nor raped her. According to the complaint, he told investigators the sexual contact was consensual.

On May 6, Resop was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with 2nd degree sexual assault by use of force as domestic abuse, substantial battery to intend bodily harm as domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation as domestic abuse and disorderly conduct as domestic abuse.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash. Resop was released on May 7 with conditions to commit no acts or threats of violence and he is to have no contact with the victim and her children or their residences.

Resop is scheduled for an initial appearance in front of Judge Richard Radcliffe on May 15 at 1 p.m.