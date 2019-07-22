Tomah man charged in federal court

A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, last week returned a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm against Isaac Morales, 43, Tomah.

The indictment alleges that on February 15, 2019, Morales possessed a loaded 9mm pistol and 9mm ammunition.

If convicted, Morales faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The charge against him are the result of an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita Rumbelow is handling the prosecution.