Tomah man charged with OWI

A 43-year-old Tomah man was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated as a fourth offense and operating without a valid license after police received a call of suspicious behavior on July 1.

At approximately 7:14 p.m., officers received a call about a male subject that was walking back and forth across the street and later passed the caller in a vehicle traveling toward the dam in Tomah.

The vehicle allegedly ran a red light and reached speeds around 80 mph through a residential area. Officers were able to trace the vehicle back to Timothy E. Leclercq, who was wanted on an extraditable warrant from North Carolina.

According to the complaint, Leclercq allegedly parked his vehicle on the sidewalk near the Lake Tomah dam. Officers found the vehicle unoccupied and playing loud music.

As officers were walking toward the vehicle, they were approached by Leclercq. Officers told Leclercq about the traffic complaint, and he allegedly replied, “Yeah, I do that.”

Officers reportedly detected the odor of alcohol coming from Leclercq and observed that he had bloodshot, watery eyes.

Leclercq allegedly admitted to recently violating a restraining order, which was issued in North Carolina, by telling the subject of the order he would “kill her with the Bible,” but denied it was an actual death threat.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test and noticed multiple clues of intoxication. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .178 and Leclercq was placed under arrest.

A $1,000 cash bond was set and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14 at 3 p.m. before Judge Richard Radcliffe.