Tomah man charged with reckless homicide following the death of 3-year-old child

Reckless homicide charges have been filed against Marcus W. Anderson, 34, of Tomah in relation to the death of a 3-year-old child.

On May 3, at approximately 5:55 p.m., the Tomah Police Department responded to the report of a medical emergency at a residence on Jodi Circle. Officers from the Tomah PD and members of the Tomah Area Ambulance Service responded to the residence and began life saving measures on the child.

The child was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital where further life saving measures were performed, however, despite the extensive efforts by emergency personnel, the child did not survive.

The medical emergency then transitioned into a death investigation. Due to the information gathered by the officers and medical staff following the incident, investigators believed that the cause of death was the result of child abuse and the suspect was identified as Anderson.

Anderson was located in downtown Tomah and taken into custody a short time later during a high-risk vehicle contact.

On May 4, a forensic autopsy was performed by the University of Wisconsin - Madison Department of Pathology, which determined the victim suffered multiple blunt force trauma type injuries causing death as the result of child abuse.

A search warrant was conducted at Anderson’s residence. During a search of the residence, a firearm was located that was determined to be Anderson’s.

Anderson has been convicted of a felony in the past and is on Felony bond for previous offenses.

Monday afternoon, Anderson appeared via video link from the jail in Monroe County Circuit Court for a bond appearance related to the incident.

According to District Attorney Kevin Croninger, the potential charges for Anderson include 1st degree reckless homicide, physical abuse of a child causing great bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm and several counts of felony bail jumping.

“I would also note that the investigation continues on this matter and I think there’s at least some likelihood that the reckless homicide charge will become an intentional homicide charge depending on the outcome of some other aspects of the investigation,” Croninger said. “Given the very serious nature of the charge the state believes that an extremely significant cash bond is warranted.”

A $750,000 cash bond was set with conditions not to possess a firearm or dangerous weapon. Anderson is to have no contact with the victim’s family or anyone under the age of 18. He is to partake in no acts or threats of violence and he is not to leave Monroe County.

“The reality is, given the very serious nature of the case, if Mr. Anderson is convicted, he would be going to prison for a very long time,” Croninger added.

Anderson is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail and the incident remains under investigation.