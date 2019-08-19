Tomah man injured in one-car crash in Sparta

According to the Sparta Police Department, a driver who hit a telephone pole in Sparta Thursday, Aug. 15 suffered a medical emergency before losing control of his vehicle.

The accident occurred at around 6:45 p.m. near the corner of East Montgomery Street and Rusk Avenue. Police said David R. Turner, 63, Tomah, was driving a 2006 Pontiac Torrent westbound on Montgomery Street when he suffered an unknown medical issue and lost consciousness.

His vehicle crossed a concrete median strip before striking a power pole on the south side of the road. The crash severely damaged the pole and caused downed power lines. Witnesses reported they saw a small fire start under the hood. The fire didn't spread beyond the engine compartment.

Several bystanders helped remove the occupants from the vehicle, including two children, ages 2 and 4, who were secured in car seats. They received only minor abrasions from the car seat straps. Sparta Area Ambulance transported Turner to the Sparta hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Also assisting the Sparta Police Department were the Sparta Area Fire District, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Xcel Energy and the Monroe County 911 Communication Center.